Diocese of Mangalore Set for Grand Annual Eucharistic Procession on January 4

Mangaluru: The Diocese of Mangalore is all set to observe its historic annual Eucharistic Procession on Sunday, January 4, 2026. Held annually on the Feast of the Epiphany, this solemn event serves as a significant public witness of faith, drawing thousands of devotees to the streets of Mangaluru to honour the real presence of Christ.

The procession symbolises the “journey of pilgrims of hope,” where the Catholic community takes the message of Christ into the heart of the city through prayer, hymns, and the preaching of the Word of God.

Theme and Spiritual Reflection

The reflection for this year’s event is centred on “Dilexi te” (I have loved you), the Apostolic Exhortation of Pope Leo XIV. Rev. Fr. Abraham D’Souza, SVD, will preach the Word of God at the Rosario Cathedral grounds during the concluding ceremony.

Event Schedule and Route

The afternoon’s religious proceedings are scheduled as follows:

03:30 PM: Solemn Holy Mass at Milagres Church.

04:15 PM: Commencement of the Eucharistic Procession from Milagres Church.

05:30 PM: Proclamation of the Word of God followed by solemn Benediction at Rosario Cathedral.

The procession will pass through the city’s main thoroughfares, including Hampankatta and the Clock Tower area. The Blessed Sacrament will be carried on a beautifully adorned vehicle, accompanied by musical bands and choir groups in a disciplined and prayerful atmosphere.