Udupi Police Impose Stringent Traffic Enforcement During Festive Season, Booking 1,199 Cases and Collecting Rs 9.42 Lakh in Fines

Udupi: The Udupi district police have reported a significant crackdown on traffic violations during a special enforcement drive conducted from December 24 to December 31. The initiative, aimed at bolstering road safety during the New Year, Christmas, and associated festive celebrations, resulted in the registration of 1,199 traffic violation cases and the collection of Rs 9,42,600 in fines, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar.

In an official press release, SP Shankar stated that the special operation was implemented to mitigate traffic rule infractions and, consequently, prevent road accidents during the high-traffic festive period. The enforcement strategy involved the establishment of 29 strategically located check posts throughout the district, with active participation from officers across all police stations.

The comprehensive enforcement drive yielded the following specific results:

Drunk and Drive Cases: 103

Riding Without Helmet: 803

Driving Without a Seat Belt: 243

Triple Riding Cases: 35

Use of Mobile Phone While Driving: 15

Total Cases: 1,199

Total Fine Collected: Rs 9,42,600

SP Hariram Shankar emphasized the ongoing commitment of the Udupi police to public safety and affirmed that such enforcement drives would persist. He urged all motorists to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to minimize the risk of accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. The Superintendent reiterated the importance of responsible driving habits in maintaining a secure environment for both drivers and the general public.