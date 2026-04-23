Disaster Management Drill Successfully Conducted at DKZP Government High School, Sujeer, Pudu

Sujeer, Pudu: A comprehensive Disaster Management Drill was successfully conducted today at DKZP Government High School in Sujeer, Pudu. The initiative, a collaborative effort between Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, the National Service Scheme, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, Mangalore University (Chair in Christianity), and Grama Panchayat Pudu, commenced at 10:00 AM and aimed to cultivate awareness and preparedness among students and the local community concerning effective disaster management strategies.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with a prayer and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Dignitaries present included Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator of Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay; Dr. Reena Wilma Frank, Principal of Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay; Dr. George Sunil Dsouza, Head of the Chair in Christianity; Mr. Umar Faruk, President of the School Development Committee; Mrs. Ruksana Banu, President of Grama Panchayat Pudu; and Mr. Praveen K N, Fire Station Officer.

Dr. Edveena Philip Monis, HOD, Dept. of Community Health Nursing, Father Muller Nursing College, extended a warm welcome to the attendees. Ms. Sneha and Ms. Lina Joshi jointly served as the comperes for the event, while Richelle Pinto delivered the vote of thanks. In his inaugural address, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo emphasized the growing importance of fostering awareness and preparedness in disaster management, given the increasing frequency and intensity of natural and man-made disasters.

Dr. George Sunil D’Souza addressed the critical aspect of emotional management during disaster situations. He emphasized that emergencies often trigger fear, panic, and confusion, making it imperative to maintain composure, think clearly, and offer mutual support. Dr. D’Souza highlighted that emotional control facilitates sound decision-making and mitigates the overall impact of disasters.

Mr. Praveen K N provided a detailed explanation of the fire department’s pivotal role in managing diverse emergency scenarios, including fire accidents, road traffic incidents, and rescue operations. He emphasized the department’s state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained personnel, enabling rapid and effective responses during emergencies. Participants were educated on the common causes of fire, preventative measures, and safety protocols to be observed during a fire outbreak. Practical guidance was provided on the proper utilization of fire extinguishers and strategies for responding calmly and safely in emergency situations. The session proved highly informative, enhancing participants’ understanding of fire safety and emergency preparedness.

The event was facilitated by a team of experienced resource persons from the Pandeshwar Fire Station, including Mr. Praveen, Mr. Harish K T, Mr. Sathish Kumar, Mr. Charan Patagar, Mr. Janty Chouhan, and Mr. Dharma M. A mock drill, conducted by the fire extinguisher team, served to reinforce awareness and enhance preparedness for fire emergencies. The team elucidated the different types of fire extinguishers and their specific applications for various classes of fire. Demonstrations were conducted on the correct methods of using fire extinguishers and techniques for controlling different types of fire. The drill was both informative and practical, equipping participants with valuable fire safety knowledge and bolstering their confidence in responding effectively during emergencies.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from 100 individuals, comprising ASHA workers, auto drivers, Panchayat representatives, local residents, and teaching and non-teaching staff from Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay, and DKZP Government High School, Sujeer.

The entire program was meticulously organized under the leadership of Dr. Edveena Philip Monis (HOD, Dept. of Community Health Nursing), Mrs. Ambily V Vijaykumar, Ms. Yashashwini, and Mr. Royston D’Silva. The program concluded with the National Anthem.