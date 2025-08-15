District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao Emphasizes Peace and Harmony at 79th Independence Day Celebration

Mangaluru: Speaking at the 79th Independence Day celebration held at Nehru Maidan, District In-Charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao underscored the paramount importance of maintaining peace and order within the district. The event, characterized by a spirited parade, saw Minister Rao appeal to religious leaders to proactively foster harmony and mutual understanding within their respective communities.

Following the hoisting of the national flag, Minister Rao addressed the assembled gathering, articulating the crucial need to cultivate an environment where development can prosper through unity. He specifically implored leaders of temples, mosques, and churches to leverage their positions to instill the values of peace and order amongst their congregations. Furthermore, he extended an appeal to artists, urging them to integrate messages of harmony into their creative endeavors, encompassing art, drama, and the traditional theater form of Yakshagana.

“It is the shared responsibility of every Indian to honor the sacrifices made by the nation’s freedom fighters,” Minister Rao affirmed. He emphasized the significance of embodying the ideals of these historical figures, particularly among the younger generation. “To fully realize our nation’s potential as a dynamic and flourishing entity, we must cultivate a strong sense of Indian identity, celebrating the country’s greatness, sanctity, and inherent divinity. Patriotism and unwavering devotion to our nation are paramount.”

Minister Rao asserted that the police department has been granted full authority to uphold peace and order within the district, operating without undue external influences. He further highlighted the collaborative efforts being undertaken through peace and harmony meetings with local representatives and community leaders, aimed at addressing the root causes of communal tensions. He assured the public that measures are being implemented based on the consensus opinions derived from these dialogues.

The Independence Day celebration featured a disciplined parade, showcasing the participation of various contingents, including police teams, the Armed Reserve Force, KSRP, NCC, Scouts and Guides, and Bharat Seva Dal students.

Distinguished attendees at the event included MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Member of Legislative Council Ivan D’Souza, former member Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V, City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, IGP Amit Singh, SP Dr. Arun Kumar, and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Vinayak Narwade.