Moodbidri: Elderly Man Arrested for Harassment on Bus; Police Seek Victim's Testimony

Moodbidri: An elderly man has been taken into custody following the circulation of a video depicting the harassment of a young woman aboard a private bus in Moodbidri. The Moodbidri Police have issued a public appeal urging the victim, as well as any other individuals who may have been subjected to similar harassment by the suspect, to come forward and file formal complaints.

The video, which recently went viral on social media platforms, shows an elderly man engaging in indecent behavior towards a young woman while traveling on a private bus. Upon launching an investigation, the Moodbidri Police identified the accused as Rehman, a 60-year-old vegetable vendor from Annekere, Karkala, who resides in the Beluvai Kariyanangadi Kukkadelu area.

According to authorities, the young woman’s face is not clearly visible in the viral video, making her identification challenging. When questioned by police, Rehman claimed to have no knowledge of the alleged victim.

In light of these circumstances, Moodbidri Police Inspector Sandesh P.G. has released a statement imploring the victimized young woman, or any other individuals who have experienced harassment at the hands of Rehman, to directly contact the Moodbidri Police Station and file a formal complaint. Inspector Sandesh P.G. assured that appropriate legal action would be initiated upon receipt of such complaints.

Police reports indicate that Rehman is a vegetable vendor who frequents the Ajekar and Annekere areas. There have been prior allegations suggesting a pattern of harassment towards young women. The police are urging anyone with information regarding these past incidents to also come forward and assist in the investigation.