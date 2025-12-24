‘Divorce notice triggered me to murder wife’: Bengaluru techie tells police

Bengaluru: The techie, Balamurugan, who allegedly shot dead his wife in full public view, told the police that a divorce notice sent by his wife triggered him to murder her in the Magadi Road area of Bengaluru.

The victim, 39-year-old Bhuvaneshwari, an assistant manager with the Union Bank of India, was shot dead by her husband on Tuesday evening.

After the incident, the accused surrendered before the Magadi Road police and confessed to the crime, the police said on Wednesday.

Balamurugan, 40, a software engineer, was formerly employed with Capgemini at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The victim was working at the Union Bank of India’s Basaveshwaranagar branch and residing in Rajajinagar along with her two children.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused fired five rounds at the victim. Two bullets pierced her head, while two hit her hand.

Police said that during preliminary questioning, Balamurugan confessed that the divorce notice sent by his wife provoked him to commit the murder.

He also stated that there were differences of opinion between them and claimed that he suspected her of having an affair.

The accused allegedly said that he could not accept the separation and was deeply distressed by it.

Police are also investigating how the accused obtained the pistol and whether it was a licensed weapon or illegally procured. The police will record statements of the victim’s family members on Wednesday.

The couple got married in 2011 and had been living separately for over one year following marital discord.

According to the police, the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair, which led to frequent disputes.

Bhuvaneshwari had been seeking legal separation, to which the accused was allegedly not agreeable.

Nearly six months ago, the victim moved away from Whitefield along with her children, and the accused was unaware of their whereabouts.

Police said the accused traced her residence four months ago and shifted to Cholurpalya, under KP Agrahara limits.

Nearly a week ago, the accused reportedly received a legal divorce notice from his wife.

On Tuesday evening, between 6.30 p.m. and 7 p.m., the accused allegedly waited for his wife as she was returning home from her office.

The accused reportedly shot his wife with a pistol at close range.

She sustained severe bullet injuries and was rushed to Shanbagh Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, the accused walked into the Magadi Road police station, confessed to the crime, and surrendered himself.

A case has been registered at the Magadi Road police station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway.