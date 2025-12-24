Congress high command may not intervene in leadership issue in Karnataka: Ex-minister Rajanna

Bengaluru: Congress MLA and former minister K.N. Rajanna, a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday opined that the party high command may not intervene in the leadership issue in the state.

Rajanna’s statement assumes significance as Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar is trying to meet the high command leaders over the leadership tussle.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Rajanna said the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge questioned why internal issues were being pointed towards the high command and had suggested that such matters should be resolved within the state unit itself.

“After Kharge’s statement, I doubt whether the high command will interfere in this matter. In my opinion, the high command will not step in,” Rajanna said.

Kharge made the statement in Delhi in this regard on December 21.

Rajanna said that individual MLAs, including those from Ramanagara or elsewhere, were free to express their views, but leadership decisions rest with the high command.

Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain is a staunch follower of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and he has been demanding a leadership change.

Any decision on leadership changes in Karnataka, including the Chief Minister and ministers, would be taken solely by the party high command, and it was not known when such a decision would be made, he said.

Commenting on his letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, regarding the alleged ‘vote chori’ issue, Rajanna said his statement had been misunderstood.

Rajanna was unceremoniously removed from the cabinet post following his remark, which allegedly contradicted Gandhi’s stand.

He stated that his letter acknowledged the party’s own responsibility, particularly since the Congress was in power at the time.

He said Booth Level Agents (BLAs), appointed by the party, were responsible for monitoring voter lists and flagging irregularities, while officials appointed Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

“If our party leaders had been vigilant, the alleged vote theft could have been prevented,” he said, urging that his statement be read in full.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that decisions of Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were final in the leadership matter concerning the state.

He added that Mallikarjun Kharge may have made his statement to avoid confusion.

On Rajanna’s letter to Rahul Gandhi, Parameshwara said he had not seen it yet and would respond after reading it.



