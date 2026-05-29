DK Shivakumar’s journey from grassroots organiser to K’taka’s top Congress leader

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar, who is set to assume the post of Chief Minister following the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah, has emerged as one of the most influential political leaders in the state.

His political journey, spanning more than four decades, has been marked by organisational strength, electoral success and major governance initiatives.

Widely regarded as the Congress party’s principal strategist and crisis manager in Karnataka, Shivakumar’s rise from a grassroots student leader to the corridors of power reflects a long political career shaped by organisational work, electoral battles and administrative responsibilities.

Shivakumar has often said that he gave everything possible for the party. He maintained that he was given two choices — either join the BJP or go to jail — and that he chose the latter.

After spending 50 days in Tihar Jail in 2019 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges, he emerged stronger politically and consolidated his position as a powerful Congress leader.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi personally visited him in Tihar Jail, and Shivakumar later received a grand welcome from party workers after his release. He was subsequently elevated to the post of Karnataka Congress president.

A native of Kanakapura, Shivakumar entered politics in the early 1980s through the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) while pursuing his degree education.

Congress leaders often recall that his early political journey was encouraged by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Shivakumar first contested elections in 1985 from the Sathanur constituency against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Although unsuccessful in his first electoral battle, he secured his maiden Assembly victory from Sathanur in 1989, beginning what would become a long legislative career. He has since gone on to become an eight-time MLA.

Over the years, Shivakumar handled several important ministerial portfolios in Karnataka governments.

Between 1990 and 1992, he served as Minister for Prisons and Home Guards, where he introduced reforms focused on rehabilitation and skill development for prison inmates.

From 1999 to 2004, as Minister for Urban Development, he focused on strengthening urban governance and civic administration across the state.

One of the defining phases of his administrative career came between 2014 and 2018 when he served as Karnataka’s Energy Minister.

During this period, Karnataka significantly expanded its solar power generation capacity, crossing 6,000 MW of solar energy production.

The Pavagada Solar Park, developed during his tenure, emerged as one of the world’s largest solar parks and transformed vast stretches of barren land into renewable energy infrastructure.

His “Surya Raitha” initiative, aimed at helping farmers generate and utilise solar energy, also gained attention as a farmer-centric renewable energy programme.

Between 2018 and 2019, Shivakumar held the portfolios of Major Irrigation and Medical Education, overseeing key irrigation and healthcare initiatives during periods of drought and administrative stress.

In 2019, Shivakumar faced one of the toughest phases of his political career when he was imprisoned amid intense political developments in Karnataka.

Congress leaders later described the episode as a defining test of his loyalty to the party during a politically turbulent period.

Since becoming KPCC President in 2020, Shivakumar has played a central role in rebuilding the Congress organisation across Karnataka through cadre mobilisation and grassroots outreach.

He is widely credited within the party for leading the Congress campaign machinery during the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, which resulted in a decisive victory for the party.

Following the Congress victory in 2023, Shivakumar took charge as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka and was entrusted with key portfolios including Water Resources and Bengaluru City Development.

As Deputy Chief Minister, Shivakumar has played a prominent role in implementing the Congress government’s flagship “Five Guarantee” schemes, which the government claims have benefited more than seven crore people in Karnataka.

The government under his leadership has also announced infrastructure and urban development projects worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore, including metro expansion, mobility corridors, expressways and urban modernisation initiatives.

As Minister for Water Resources, Shivakumar oversaw the completion of Cauvery Phase V, which added 775 MLD of drinking water supply to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

He has also pushed major projects such as Cauvery Stage VI, Yettinahole, Mekedatu and Mahadayi, aimed at strengthening long-term water security and irrigation infrastructure in Karnataka.

The Yettinahole project, according to the government, is expected to provide drinking water to nearly 7.6 million people in water-scarce regions of the state.

Shivakumar also led the modernisation and replacement of crest gates at the Tungabhadra Dam, a project aimed at improving reservoir safety and protecting the irrigation needs of farmers.

As Bengaluru City Development Minister, he introduced several digital governance initiatives, including the digitisation of more than 25 lakh property records through the E-Khata system and streamlined approvals through the “Nambike Nakshe” initiative.

His office has also focused on ambitious infrastructure plans, including Bengaluru’s proposed tunnel road network aimed at reducing congestion and improving travel efficiency in the rapidly expanding city.

Under his leadership, Bengaluru has also expanded electric vehicle infrastructure, with more than 4,400 EV charging stations installed across the city as part of efforts to position Bengaluru as India’s EV capital.

Within the Congress party, Shivakumar is credited with strengthening the organisation through grassroots mobilisation and delivering key by-election victories in constituencies such as Shorapur, Sandur, Shiggaon, Channapatna, Bagalkot and Davanagere South.

He has also played important organisational roles for the Congress during elections and political crises in states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Shivakumar additionally campaigned extensively in Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu during major elections.

Congress leaders often describe Shivakumar’s political style as focused on organisational unity, long-term planning and electoral management.

Party insiders also credit him with prioritising party cohesion over personal ambition during several critical political moments.

Shivakumar has consistently projected a vision centred on inclusive growth, technology-driven governance and large-scale infrastructure expansion.

His major ongoing projects include metro expansion in Bengaluru, the proposed tunnel road project, the Bengaluru Sky Deck initiative and large-scale water security programmes such as Yettinahole and Cauvery expansion projects.

According to his supporters, Shivakumar’s political legacy is being shaped by his focus on welfare schemes, renewable energy, urban modernisation, water security and grassroots political organisation.

From taking solar power to farmers and digitising public services to planning large infrastructure projects for Bengaluru, Shivakumar has positioned himself as a leader seeking to combine welfare governance with long-term developmental planning for Karnataka.