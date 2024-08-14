Doc rape & murder: K’taka BJP welcomes CBI probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP has welcomed the CBI taking over the probe into the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, after judicial intervention.

The party has also slammed the INDIA bloc for politicising the issue.

BJP state Mahila Morcha President, Manjula, on Wednesday welcomed the Kolkata High Court’s decision to transfer the investigation to the CBI, amid concerns over evidence destruction and widespread public outrage in the country regarding the incident.

Manjula said that the court’s intervention in assigning the investigation to the CBI, amid the inefficiencies and negligence of the state government, has empowered women with a greater sense of strength.

She highlighted that around six months ago, women across the country had protested against the rape incident in Sandeshkhali, with lakhs of women joining in to condemn West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s anti-women policies.

Manjula expressed concern over the cases of murder and rape in Kolkata, describing it as a deeply troubling issue.

“The INDIA bloc is politicising women-related issues and making them a matter of prestige. It is horrifying to know that the medical college management tried to portray the rape and murder as a case of suicide. In a bid to cover up the prestige of the institution, they had given up on the woman,” Manjula opined.

“In the Haveri rape case in Karnataka, though the Supreme Court directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka vehemently demanded it and I personally went and demanded it, nothing moved. The state governments are losing out on non-political approaches regarding women,” she slammed.

“As per information, the state women’s commission has not bothered to visit the spot where a young woman was stabbed to death in Bengaluru lady’s hostel. A dedicated team including male and female police officers should be readily made available to women in need in cities like Bengaluru,” she stated.

“The traumatic incident involving the 31-year-old woman has caused concern in lakhs of young working women across the country. Medical students are presently fighting for issues such as installation of CCTVs in hospital premises.

“In which age are we living? INDIA bloc parties including Mamata Banerjee are only bothered about politics,” she charged.



