Doctor Arrested in Sasthan Following Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior

Udupi: Dr. Raghavendra Upadhyaya of Upadhyaya Clinic in Sasthan, Brahmavar, has been arrested by Kota police following accusations of inappropriate behavior towards a female patient. The incident allegedly occurred when a young woman in her twenties, a resident of Sasthan currently residing in Mumbai, visited the clinic for a medical examination.

According to reports, the woman alleges Dr. Upadhyaya behaved inappropriately during the consultation. After returning home, the woman reported the incident, leading to a gathering of local residents who confronted Dr. Upadhyaya upon his arrival at the clinic later that evening. Sources indicate that a public reprimand ensued before the arrival of law enforcement.

The Kota police were dispatched to the scene and took Dr. Upadhyaya into custody. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against him, and he is expected to be presented before the court today.

Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations. Further details are expected to emerge as the legal proceedings unfold.



