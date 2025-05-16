Six rescued by Indian Coast Guard after cargo vessel sinks off Mangaluru coast

Bengaluru: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued six crew members of the cargo vessel MSV Salamath after it sank in the early hours of May 14, approximately 60 to 70 nautical miles southwest of Mangaluru, Karnataka, the ICG said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, at 12.15 pm on May 14, the ICG received a distress alert from MT Epic Susui, a passing vessel, which reported sighting a small boat adrift with six survivors on board around 52 nautical miles off the coast of Surathkal, Karnataka.

ICG Ship Vikram, which was on a routine patrol in the area, was immediately diverted to the location. The Coast Guard team promptly located the dinghy and safely rescued all six crew members.

Preliminary reports indicate that MSV Salamath, which had departed Mangalore Port on May 12 for Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep, began flooding around 5.30 a.m. on May 14, leading to its eventual sinking. The vessel was carrying cement and other construction materials. The cause of the flooding remains under investigation.

The rescued crew members were identified as Ismail Shareef, Alemun Ahmed Bhai Ghavda, Kakal Suleman Ismail, Akbar Abdul Surani, Kasam Ismail Mepani, and Azmal. They had abandoned the sinking vessel and taken refuge in a small dinghy before being spotted.

The survivors were administered first aid and brought safely to New Mangalore Port, where they arrived on May 15. Local authorities are expected to question the crew further to determine the circumstances leading to the vessel’s sinking.

The ICG reaffirmed its commitment to maritime safety and the protection of lives at sea.

In a separate incident, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Coastal Security Police (CSP) denied entry to a Pakistani national who arrived at Karnataka’s Karwar Port aboard the cargo vessel MT R Ocean, sources said on Saturday.

The ship, carrying bitumen from Iraq, docked on May 12 with 14 Indian crew members, two Syrians, and one Pakistani national. The vessel’s captain is also an Indian citizen.

According to port authorities, Police Inspector Nischal Kumar instructed that the Pakistani and Syrian nationals were not to disembark due to strained relations between India and Pakistan.

As per these directives, the ship’s captain confiscated the mobile phones of the Pakistani and Syrian nationals. After unloading its cargo, the Iraqi commercial vessel departed for Iraq, officials said.



