‘Don’t politicise SIR’: CM Shivakumar says only registered voters will receive govt benefits

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls should not be politicised and asserted that the state government would extend full support to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote.

He was speaking at the Belagavi Division-level Progress Review Meeting held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking about the ongoing revision of electoral rolls, Shivakumar said: “Those whose voting rights are retained will receive government benefits. Those who are not voters will not receive government benefits. Therefore, we are opening help desks in every ward and area. I appeal to people to make use of them.”

The State Chief Electoral Officer has already clarified all issues related to the exercise and stressed that the government is cooperating with the Election Commission in its implementation.

“We should not politicise the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Our government is extending all necessary support to the Election Commission of India. Every eligible citizen’s right to vote must be protected, and the government will provide all the required documents wherever necessary,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visit every household at least three times and distribute the required application forms to eligible voters.

He said the government would also set up help desks in every ward and locality to assist people with the electoral roll revision process and documentation.

Shivakumar emphasised that no eligible voter should lose the right to vote and urged citizens to make use of the help desks established by the government.

“There is no room for politics in this exercise. It is our responsibility to protect the voting rights of every eligible citizen. BLOs must visit every household at least three times, and the government will provide all necessary assistance and documents. Not a single eligible voter should lose his or her voting rights,” he said.

“We, as politicians, seek the people’s mandate once every five years. But government officials are accountable to the people every single day. Failure to discharge one’s duties is not merely an administrative lapse; it is a betrayal of the people,” the Chief Minister said.

Warning that there would be no compromise on discipline in the administration, the Chief Minister said: “If any official is found talking on a mobile phone during a review meeting, the suspension order will be ready by the time the meeting concludes. Discipline is the first rule of good governance.”

He also directed district- and taluk-level officials to reside within their respective jurisdictions.

“Officials must remain close to the people to listen to their grievances. The practice of making citizens run from one government office to another even for minor issues must come to an end. As far as possible, people’s problems should be resolved at the local level itself,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a comprehensive audit of government land, stating that the state government must have accurate records of every inch of its land. He said an ambitious programme to provide house sites to landless poor families would be launched soon.