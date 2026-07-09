HMT land row: Karnataka govt has no rights over property, says Union Minister Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday asserted that the Karnataka government has no legal claim over the disputed HMT land in Bengaluru and accused the Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Eshwar Khandre of making misleading statements on the issue.

Eshwar Khandre served as the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka. He had accused the Centre of attempting to illegally dispose of forest land for real estate development.

“The latest order directs HMT to vacate the forest land. There is no scope for any real estate activity on the land. In fact, it is HMT that is occupying forest land. HMT is illegally using forest land for commercial purposes,” Khandre had said recently.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy, responding to the charges, said the HMT land has no connection with the Forest Department and challenged those claiming otherwise to verify the official records.

“The Forest Department has no authority or ownership over the HMT land. Anyone making such claims should first examine the relevant documents,” he said.

The Union Minister reacting to remarks made by Eshwar Khandre regarding a notice reportedly issued by a forest official in connection with the HMT land, questioned Khandre’s continued interest in the property and alleged that the former Forest Minister Khandre was selectively targeting the issue.

Kumaraswamy said the ownership of the HMT land is currently the subject of litigation before the Supreme Court.

He also claimed that the process of announcing a revival package for HMT was in its final stages and alleged that the Karnataka Forest Department had, in the meantime, issued an “illegal” notice directing that the land be vacated.

He alleged that the notice had been issued just 15 days before the retirement of the concerned forest official and questioned the timing of the action.

Targeting Khandre, Kumaraswamy alleged that while he frequently spoke about the HMT land, he had failed to protect forest land during his tenure as the Forest Minister.

He also questioned the alleged encroachment of land in and around the Jakkur Plantation area and asked under what authority marriage halls and other structures had been permitted on land that, according to Khandre, was proposed to be developed into a biodiversity park.

Kumaraswamy claimed that all documents relating to the HMT property were available and said that the land could not be disturbed, adding that a court had already granted interim protection.

He challenged Khandre to jointly inspect the HMT property in the presence of the media to verify whether the land contained the 280 acres of plantation that the former Minister had referred to.

“Let us visit the site together along with the media. If HMT has misused the land, or if others have encroached upon it, the facts will become clear. Since your party (Congress) is in power in the state, order an inquiry. We have no objection,” Kumaraswamy said.

The Union Minister also defended his efforts to revive HMT and the Bhadravati steel plant, saying he had held several meetings in New Delhi and was working to secure the Prime Minister’s support for their revival.

He alleged that instead of supporting initiatives aimed at benefiting Karnataka, the state government was creating obstacles through public criticism.

Referring to industrial development, Kumaraswamy said that Andhra Pradesh had attracted a proposed Rs 1.3 lakh crore investment from ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel for a steel plant and asked why Karnataka was unable to secure similar large-scale projects despite support from the Centre.

He added that he was prepared to meet state government representatives with all relevant records to resolve any issues related to the HMT land and urged the Karnataka government to cooperate in initiatives aimed at promoting the state’s industrial growth.



