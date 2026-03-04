Drone strike near US Consulate in Dubai; visa, consular appointments cancelled

Dubai: A drone strike near the US Consulate in Dubai triggered a fire as Iran continued a wave of drone and missile attacks targeting American diplomatic missions across the Middle East.

The incident in Dubai came late Tuesday night (local time) — a day after reported attacks on US diplomatic facilities in Kuwait and Riyadh, marking a further escalation in hostilities across the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the drone-related incident in Dubai, stating that all personnel were safe.

“A drone unfortunately struck a parking lot adjacent to the chancellery building and then set off a fire in that place. All personnel are accounted for,” Rubio told reporters in Washington.

Videos recorded by residents showed thick black plumes of smoke billowing from behind the consulate building, as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said, “Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported.”

In a subsequent update, the Dubai Media Office shared images of a mobile fire extinguisher vehicle stationed outside the consulate premises.

“The fire near the US Consulate in Dubai has been fully extinguished, with no injuries reported. Dubai authorities reaffirm their commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety and security,” the post read.

Following the incident, the US Consulate in Dubai cancelled all visa and consular appointments until March 4.

In the aftermath of the strike, US government officials advised American citizens to avoid the consulate premises and remain sheltered, as tensions in the region continue to mount amid ongoing attacks on US diplomatic facilities.