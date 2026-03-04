X to suspend revenue sharing for users posting undisclosed AI war videos

New Delhi: Elon Musk‑led social media platform X warned that it will suspend creators from its revenue‑sharing programme for 90 days if they post AI‑generated videos of armed conflict without disclosure about AI use.

X Product Head Nikita Bier announced the measure as part of its broader effort to curb manipulation and maintain access to authentic information during wartime.

Subsequent violations after initial suspension will result in a permanent suspension from the revenue-sharing programme.

“Today we are revising our Creator Revenue Sharing policies to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline and prevent manipulation of the program…With today’s AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people,” Bier wrote on X.

“This will be flagged to us by any post with a Community Note or if the content contains metadata (or other signals) from generative AI tools,” he added.

The company recently introduced a ‘Made with AI’ label on the platform to flag to users content created with artificial intelligence. Amid the US‑Israeli military campaign against Iran and the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Elon Musk and Bier had recently announced that traffic on the platform had hit a new all-time record.

Bier had recently also warned that use of emails, iMessages and phone calls is becoming untenable due to a spam surge enabled by the rise of AI agent platform OpenClaw. Subsequently, the company went on to introduce what it called spam and automation detection measures.

US entrepreneur Musk’s net worth surged past the $800 billion mark after SpaceX acquired his artificial‑intelligence firm xAI, making him the richest person in history by a wide margin.

Musk’s net worth reached roughly $852 billion, almost $578 billion higher than the world’s second-wealthiest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, whose net worth is estimated at $281 billion.

The merger took the combined value of the company to $1.25 trillion and added about $84 billion to Musk’s fortune, according to reports.