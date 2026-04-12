EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE President, expresses gratitude for ensuring well-being of Indian community

Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE during the conflict in West Asia.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was also present during the meeting.

“Deeply honoured to call on President of UAE HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our gratitude for ensuring well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict. Thank him for his guidance on further strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In another post, he wrote: “Good to see HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the call. Conveyed the appreciation of our Government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Dubai.”

EAM Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to the UAE. On Saturday, he held talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications.

The External Affairs Minister expressed confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations will advance further.

“A real pleasure to meet DPM and FM of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further,” he wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with the members of the Indian community on Saturday. During his interaction, he highlighted the Indian government’s ongoing efforts towards the security and well-being of its nationals amidst the West Asia conflict.

“Started my visit to the UAE interacting with the members of the Indian Community. Spoke about GOI’s efforts towards their well-being and security amidst the West Asia conflict. Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring welfare of the Indian community,” the minister posted on X after the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Saturday for a two-day official visit after concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he participated in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference and met the country’s leadership.