BJP appoints Shivraj Singh Chouhan as central observer for election of Bihar legislature party leader

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday appointed Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer for the election of the Bihar Legislative Party leader, a key step towards government formation in the state.

The decision was taken by the party’s parliamentary board, according to an official press release issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh. Chouhan, who currently serves as Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, has been entrusted with overseeing the process of electing the party’s leader in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

The appointment of Chouhan as the central observer sets in motion the formal process for government formation in the state. Party sources indicated that the Legislative Assembly leader is likely to be elected soon, paving the way for the constitution of a new government in the state after April 14. The timeline assumes significance as it coincides with the conclusion of the inauspicious period of ‘Kharmas’, traditionally considered unsuitable for initiating auspicious activities.

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Bihar, where alliance dynamics and leadership decisions are under close watch.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also the national president of the Janata Dal (United), took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on April 10, paving the way for a change in the state leadership of the NDA.

Meanwhile, administrative preparations are also underway in Bihar. As per an official memorandum issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department of the state government, a meeting of the state council of ministers has been scheduled for April 14 at 11.00 a.m. at the main secretariat in Patna. This is expected to be the last cabinet meeting of CM Nitish Kumar. The meeting is expected to deliberate on key administrative and governance matters in the backdrop of the ongoing political developments.

Officials across departments, including senior bureaucrats and secretariat staff, have been directed to ensure necessary arrangements for the cabinet meeting. The Information and Public Relations Department has also been requested to make appropriate arrangements for a press conference following the meeting.

Political observers believe that the appointment of a seasoned leader like Chouhan as a central observer reflects the BJP’s intent to ensure a smooth and coordinated process for leadership selection in Bihar. His organisational experience and administrative background are expected to play a crucial role in facilitating consensus within the party ranks.

With crucial decisions expected in the coming days, all eyes are now on the BJP’s legislative party meeting and the subsequent steps towards the formation of the new government in Bihar.