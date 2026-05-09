East Midnapore district in festive mood over son of the soil Adhikari’s oath-taking ceremony

Kolkata: After 55 years, another son of the soil of East Midnapore district will become the Chief Minister of the state. On Friday, after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the name of Suvendu Adhikari as the leader of the BJP’s Legislative Party who will be the ninth Chief Minister of the state, there was excitement throughout the district.

While Suvendu will take oath at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, initiatives have been taken at various places in East Midnapore so that everyone can watch the oath-taking of the son of the soil of the district. Giant screens have been set up in several places to live stream the ceremony, said party leaders on Saturday.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced Suvendu’s name at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting. After that, Suvendu went to Lok Bhavan as per the rules and proposed to form the new government before Governor R.N. Ravi.

Following this, there is a festive atmosphere in all corners of the district, starting from Midnapore and Nandigram. For the oath-taking ceremony, Suvendu’s hometown Contai and his constituency Nandigram are already decorated.

Celebrations started in various areas since Friday night with microphones playing his speeches.

Giant screens have been installed at various corners of the district to bring the scene of the oath-taking to the common people. Especially in ward number 15 of Contai, the locals have spontaneously arranged for a big screen so that no one in Suvendu’s neighbourhood misses the moment of him taking oath.

Yajna is also being performed in temples in the district to seek blessings for Suvendu’s success and a smooth path ahead. BJP workers have also immersed themselves in the tide of happiness by distributing sweets among the common people in many areas.

Speaking to media persons before leaving for the oath-taking ceremony in Kolkata, Sisir Adhikari, former Union Minister and Suvendu’s father, was emotional over his son’s success. He said, “This is a very proud day for us. The state has been freed from long-standing misrule. I am hopeful that Suvendu will work at all levels for the development of Bengal in the coming days.”

The same hope was heard in the voices of Nandigram BJP leader Proloy Pal and Meghnath Pal. They said that this day is historic for the people of Nandigram, and they will celebrate that history in a festive mood.