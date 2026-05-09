Two killed in US military strike on ‘drug boat’ in Pacific

Washington: The US Southern Command said that US forces struck and sank an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing two people and leaving one survivor.

In a post on social media on Friday (local time), the command said the vessel was “operated by designated terrorist organisations,” claiming that the US intelligence had “confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations.”

“Two male narco-terrorists were killed during this action, and one survived the strike,” the command said, adding that no US military forces were harmed.

Since early September, the US military has conducted more than 50 known lethal airstrikes on suspected drug-trafficking boats, claiming nearly 200 lives in total, reports Xinhua news agency.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US military struck an alleged drug-trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, the US Southern Command said.

The vessel, transiting along known drug trafficking routes in the eastern Pacific, was engaged in drug trafficking operations, the command said on the social platform X.

The operation came a day after US forces conducted a strike on an alleged drug vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people.

On April 26, the US Southern Command said it had killed three people in a strike on a vessel “engaged in narco-trafficking operations” in the eastern Pacific.

The command said on X that the boat was “operated by Designated Terrorist Organisations” and was “transiting along known narco-trafficking routes” when being struck. No US military forces were harmed in this operation.