TTV Dhinakaran alleges fake support letter from his MLA; demands probe into ‘horse-trading’ bid by TVK

Chennai: AMMK General Secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on Friday accused the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) of allegedly submitting a fake support letter in the name of Mannargudi MLA Kamaraj to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

He also alleged that the MLA may have been “manipulated” into signing a document to falsely project support for TVK’s bid to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Dhinakaran lodged a formal complaint with the Governor, urging Lok Bhavan to investigate what he described as an attempt at “horse-trading” and political fraud during the ongoing uncertainty over government formation in the state.

Speaking to reporters at Adyar in Chennai, the AMMK leader questioned the authenticity of a video allegedly showing MLA Kamaraj signing a support letter backing TVK.

Raising a series of questions, Dhinakaran asked who recorded the video, where it was filmed, and whether the footage itself was genuine.

“Who took the video of Kamaraj signing the letter supporting TVK? Was it Vijay? Was it Sengottaiyan? Or was it Aadhav Arjun? Where is the original support letter they claim was signed by Kamaraj?” Dhinakaran asked.

He further alleged that the video itself could have been created using Artificial Intelligence technology.

“This could very well be an AI-generated video. Today, using just a photograph, anyone can create a fake AI video. The footage shown of Kamaraj signing the letter could also be fabricated,” he alleged.

Dhinakaran said he was “shocked” when television channels reported that the AMMK MLA had extended support to TVK.

He accused Vijay of attempting to forge documents solely to become Chief Minister.

“Kamaraj contested and won against the candidate fielded by Vijay. If they had genuinely secured his support, why didn’t they bring the MLA before the media? Where is the original support letter? Who are they trying to deceive?” he asked.

The AMMK chief also alleged that TVK representatives had never directly spoken to Kamaraj and instead attempted to manufacture support through forged documents.

“I will not allow this fake letter issue to be buried without answers,” he asserted.

Warning against a possible TVK-led government, Dhinakaran said, “If Vijay forms the government, Tamil Nadu is heading towards disaster.”