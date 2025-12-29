Egg-Laden Truck Collides with Car in Karkala, Causing Injuries and Significant Losses

Karkala: A major road accident occurred in Karkala on Monday morning, December 29th, when a truck transporting eggs from Davangere to Mangaluru collided with a car. The incident took place in front of the Nitte Gram Panchayat office.

Preliminary reports indicate that the truck, allegedly travelling at a high rate of speed, lost control and collided head-on with a car approaching from the opposite direction. The force of the impact resulted in extensive damage to the car, and the driver sustained injuries requiring medical attention.

In addition to the collision with the car, the truck also struck a pedestrian who was walking along the roadside. The pedestrian sustained serious injuries to his legs as a result of the impact. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and all injured parties were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries remains under evaluation.

The accident destroyed a significant quantity of eggs that the truck was transporting. Thousands of eggs were scattered across the road and smashed, leading to estimated losses amounting to several lakhs of rupees. The incident caused a temporary disruption to traffic flow in the vicinity.

The Rural Police Department responded to the scene to conduct a thorough inspection and initiate an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities are currently working to determine the precise cause of the incident and to assess any potential liability.