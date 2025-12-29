Prof. Edmund Frank of St Aloysius University meets Pope Leo XIV with the Indian Prison Ministry Delegation at Vatican

It was a momentous occasion for the Prison Ministry India Delegation to have a special audience with Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, 14 December 2025, at St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Rome, prior to the Jubilee Mass of Hope for prisoners. The meeting marked a grace-filled occasion for the delegation, led by Rev. Dr. Francis Kodian MCBS, National Coordinator and Co-founder of PMI, and consisted of Rev. Fr. Varghese Kariperry, Co-founder of PMI,Sr. Amala DC, National Secretary of PMI and Prof. Edmund Frank, Coordinator of the Diploma Programmes for Prisoners and PMI Volunteers, St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangalore. The Prison Ministry India continues to make a profound impact on the lives of prisoners across India.

On 12 and 13 December 2025, two days of study, prayer, discussions and testimonies were organized at Fraterna Domus in Sacrofano, Rome, by the General Inspectorate of Italian Prison Chaplains. On 14 December at 8.30 am was the Pilgrimage to the Holy Door of St Peter’s Basilica, followed at 9.30 am by the audience with the Holy Father and at 10.00 am was the Jubilee Mass.

Pope Leo XIV led the Jubilee of prisoners Mass, a major event for the Holy Year 2025, a solemn celebration dedicated to prisoners, their families, and all those committed to their rehabilitation and transformation. With the theme: Hope, Mercy, Redemption and Rehabilitation, the Holy Father pointed out that while prisoners may be judged by their actions, they should never be defined solely by their past mistakes, and that justice should always be a process of reparation and reconciliation.

The Jubilee Mass was attended by over 6,000 pilgrims who registered from around 90 countries, including former and present prisoners and juveniles from many prisons in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and other countries, along with their families, prison staff, chaplains, correctional officers, and prison administrators. Participants came from across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, including Italy, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, Indonesia, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Madagascar, Malta, the United States, the Philippines, Taiwan, Australia, and India. Participants were primarily associated with Prison Ministries rather than official state delegations.

Pope Leo’s homily addressing both prisoners and those who serve in the penal system highlighted the grave challenges facing the global prison system, mainly overcrowding, prison conditions, insufficient access to educational and rehabilitation programmes, and lack of stable job opportunities for inmates. He acknowledged the tireless efforts of prison staff, social workers, and volunteers, recognizing that the task they face is not easy but remains crucial for the future of society.

The Pope called for a justice system that prioritizes reconciliation, mercy, and rehabilitation, emphasizing that justice should be a process of healing, not punishment.

In a compassionate appeal, he urged a spirit of charity and forgiveness not only for prisoners but also for those who guard and manage the prison systems.

The Pope concluded his homily by offering a message of hope, stating that “hope is a divine power essential for life” and that everyone, no matter their circumstances, has the potential for redemption.

The Communion Hosts used were produced by prisoners. Since 2016, more than 300 prison inmates have been involved in producing Communion Hosts for over 15,000 dioceses, religious communities, and parishes in Italy and other countries, symbolizing hope and transformation.

Back at St Aloysius Institutions Mangalore, Rev Fr Melvin Pinto SJ, Rector, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ Vice Chancellor, members of the Faculty and College Alumni Association members expressed joy and jubilation that one among them and recipient of the prestigious ‘Eminent Aloysian Alumni Award’, Prof Edmund Frank, could meet and greet the Holy Father Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican.