Eid prayers conclude peacefully in J&K; people throng mosques in large numbers

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha prayers concluded peacefully throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as devotees came out in large numbers to pray, meet and greet each other at different Eidgahs across the union territory.

Large Eid gatherings were held at Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and at all other district headquarters of Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kupwara, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla and Anantnag.

In Jammu, Eid prayers were held at different mosques, while larger gatherings were held at the Eidgah ground in the Residency Road area and in Bhatindi.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former CMs Dr Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti offered Eid prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.

Devotees came out to pray and greet each other, and children accompanied their fathers to various mosques and shrines.

Police and the security forces ensured the safety of the devotees and maintenance of law and order. Special traffic plans were implemented to manage the movement of worshippers.

People dressed in traditional attire celebrated the festival with fervour.

Immediately after the Eid prayers, Muslims offered animal sacrifices to commemorate the tradition set up by Prophet Ibrahim. The Eid-ul-Adha festival marks the successful conclusion of the Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid prayers were, however, not allowed at the Eidgah grounds in the old city of Srinagar. Chief cleric and senior religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, criticised authorities for disallowing the prayers at the historic Eidgah grounds.

Mirwaiz Umar said on X, “For the 8th consecutive year, Muslims of Kashmir have been denied the right to offer Eid prayers at the historic Eidgah/Jama Masjid, and I have been placed under house arrest. On the revered and celebratory occasion of Eid, Muslims of Kashmir are greeted with barricades, restrictions, locked gates and intimidation. This is not governance; it is a systematic assault on our religious identity, dignity and fundamental rights which deeply hurts us.”

“It is very unfortunate that children in Kashmir are growing up without witnessing the spiritually uplifting Eid prayers at Eidgah and the festivities thereof. An entire generation is being deprived of knowing their traditions and making memories that have shaped our collective life for centuries. But let those in power know that no power on earth can erase the deep spiritual bond people of Kashmir share with Eidgah, Jama Masjid and their religious institutions. Faith cannot be imprisoned or suppressed through force,” he added.