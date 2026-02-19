Elderly man dies in house fire in Bengaluru’s Kengeri

Bengaluru: An 80-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at his residence in Mailasandra under the Kengeri police limits in the wee hours of Thursday in Bengaluru.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Mylarappa, a resident of Thimmarayappa Circle in Mailasandra. A case has been registered at Kengeri Police Station under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and further investigation is underway.

Police said the incident occurred between 2 am and 2.30 am on February 19 and was reported at around 5 am. The complaint was lodged by Ramya, 32, the victim’s granddaughter, who resides with her family in the same locality.

In her complaint, Ramya stated that her grandfather Mylarappa was living alone in a separate house adjacent to theirs. He had previously undergone amputation of his left leg due to gangrene and was unable to move independently. She used to look after his daily needs and provide him with food.

On the night of February 18 at around 11 pm, she had gone to give him dinner. At that time, he complained of loose motion and asked for a tablet. She brought the medicine and gave it to him before returning home. Her brother, Kumar aka Ramakrishna, was present in the house at that time, she said.

At about 2.20 am on February 19, a relative alerted the family that Mylarappa’s house was on fire. Ramya, her family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and found the house engulfed in flames. They managed to douse the fire and removed the roof sheets. Her husband later entered the house and found Mylarappa dead, having sustained severe burn injuries.

Police have taken up further investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire and the circumstances leading to the elderly man’s death.



