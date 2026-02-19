NDA leaders hit out at Jamiat chief for criticising Mohan Bhagwat’s ‘ghar wapsi’ remarks

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani has come under sharp criticism from the BJP and its allies on Thursday following his remarks targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his comments on “Ghar Wapsi” and demographic issues. Madani cautioned that such statements foster hatred and undermine India’s constitutional values.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Madani described calls to organise a “Ghar Wapsi” for “twenty crore Muslims” as unprecedented in the past seven decades and deeply disturbing. He wrote, “Any voice which leads the country toward ruin, destruction, unrest, and mutual enmity cannot be a voice of loyalty to the nation.”

He further alleged that the country is witnessing an “atmosphere of murder and violence”, referring to incidents of lynching and killings purportedly linked to cow protection.

Madani claimed that despite such occurrences, the government has remained silent, while certain groups propagate the idea that only followers of a particular ideology have the right to live in India.

The BJP and its allies reacted strongly, accusing Madani of using divisive rhetoric.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Minister O.P. Rajbhar, speaking to IANS, said, “These clerics and religious leaders giving statements, why don’t they talk about the education of the community? Why don’t they care about the community’s health? Why don’t they speak about employment and jobs for the community? Why don’t they address the community’s representation? Instead, they teach the community the language of hatred.”

UP BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar launched a scathing attack, stating, “This person from Jamiat, I think, gives legal advice to terrorists somewhere or the other and provides them with lawyers. He goes wherever he feels pain over the death of terrorists. These are ISI agents in India. He should go to Pakistan; that is where he belongs.”

Jammu and Kashmir BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa also criticised the remarks, saying, “These counter-allegations being made in the name of religion are wrong. No one is trying to destroy anyone or any religion. Even regarding Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks, there is no doubt: India is a Sanatan nation, and everyone connected to Sanatan Dharma knows its significance. Every religion has its own beliefs, and its followers adhere to its rules and regulations.”

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai offered a more measured response, telling IANS, “The way there are efforts to divide the society is not right.”

He said that though Madani’s statement is “right”, there should not be attempts to divide the society into Hindus and Muslims”.

“Both the communities live together peacefully, but because of some people, tensions are created. Nothing should be said against the Hindu community, and Muslims should also raise their voices against communalism.”

In his post, Madani termed the underlying viewpoint a “blatant violation” of the Constitution, asserting that it poses a serious threat to the nation’s unity, integrity and peace, though he did not name any individual or organisation.

He reiterated that Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has consistently opposed communal and hate-driven ideologies and would continue to do so.

“Muslims are alive and will remain alive on their faith,” he said, stressing that peace and harmony in India can only be safeguarded under a secular constitutional framework.

He added that violence carried out in the name of religion is unjustifiable and that all faiths advocate humanity, tolerance, love and unity.

Madani’s remarks came a day after Mohan Bhagwat addressed a social harmony programme at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Lucknow. Bhagwat called for greater cohesion within Hindu society and urged vigilance, even while stating that Hindus are “not threatened” by anyone.

According to a statement issued later, Bhagwat also called for expediting the “Ghar Wapsi” process and emphasised the need to care for those who choose to return to Hinduism.