Energy infrastructure strong pillar of developed India: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi: India is continuously developing its energy infrastructure and the work is progressing on the vision of ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’ under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has stressed.

Until 2014, the country had only 15,000 kms of natural gas pipelines, which has now increased to approximately 25,000 kms, with many more kilometers under construction, the minister informed during an event at Durgapur in West Bengal.

“It is not easy to stand amidst opposing currents and change their course. But when visionary leaders, standing like rocks with the countrymen, are the guardians, it becomes possible. When petrol-diesel prices were skyrocketing worldwide, PM Modi ensured that their heat didn’t even reach India,” Puri told the gathering.

As a major economy, India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices have decreased rather than increased over the past three years.

“PM Modi reduced the central excise duty, saving the hard-earned money of the countrymen by Rs 13 and Rs 16 per litre on petrol and diesel, respectively. BJP-ruled states also reduced VAT, but opposition state governments are increasing prices to fill their own coffers,” the minister emphasised.

Under the guidance of PM Modi, “the past 11 years have brought an LPG revolution that has ushered in a new wave of change in every sector. As part of this, under the PM Ujjwala scheme, more than 10.33 crore women have been provided free connections. Even today, they get a cylinder for just Rs 553, which is lower than in other LPG-producing countries,” said Puri.

In contrast, the same cylinder costs Rs 1,204 in neighbouring Sri Lanka, Rs 1,201 in Nepal and Rs 1,000 in Pakistan.

“In West Bengal alone, the number of beneficiaries of this scheme exceeds 1.25 crore. This revolution has not only improved women’s health but has also become a significant means of job creation. Clean fuel is now present in almost every kitchen in every country,” the minister highlighted.