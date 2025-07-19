Justice Vibhu Bakhru takes oath as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: Justice Vibhu Bakhru took oath as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Saturday in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to the new Chief Justice at the Glass House within the Raj Bhavan premises.

Dignitaries from the judiciary and the state government attended the ceremony.

After assuming office, Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru was also felicitated by the Governor.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti participated in the oath-taking ceremony and congratulated the new Chief Justice.

Several judges of the Karnataka High Court, including former Acting Chief Justice V. Kameshwar Rao, were also present at the event.

As Chief Justice, Vibhu Bakhru will oversee the administration of justice across the state of Karnataka and preside over the principal bench of the High Court in Bengaluru.

Justice Bakhru’s appointment follows a distinguished career, most recently as a senior judge of the Delhi High Court.

His elevation to the post of Chief Justice came after the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his name.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru was born in Nagpur in 1966. He did his schooling at Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi. After completing his schooling, he enrolled as a student with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and commenced his articles with Thakur, Vaidyanath Aiyar and Co. on March 21, 1985.

He graduated from the Delhi University in 1987 and cleared his final examination for Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 1989.

He received his LLB degree in 1990 and enrolled as an Advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in September 1990.

He practised in the Supreme Court, High Court of Delhi, Company Law Board and various other Tribunals.

He was designated as Senior Advocate by the High Court of Delhi on July 28, 2011. He was appointed as Additional Judge of the High Court of Delhi on April 17, 2013 and as Permanent Judge on March 18, 2015. He was also appointed as Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court from December 5, 2024, to January 21.



