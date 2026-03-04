Energy Minister K.J. George Pledges Infrastructure-Driven Progress in Sarvagnanagar Following Comprehensive Review of Ongoing Works

Bengaluru: Energy Minister K.J. George has affirmed his commitment to driving infrastructure-led progress in the Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency, envisioning it as a model constituency through strategic and future-focused development initiatives. The Minister’s pronouncements followed a comprehensive review of ongoing infrastructure projects across the constituency, with a particular emphasis on road development and sewage management.

During a constituency tour in the Nagawara area, Minister George inspected the ongoing white-topping road works. Addressing those present, he stated, “Our government’s projects are not solely aimed at providing basic infrastructure to the residents of this constituency. They are guided by a comprehensive vision for future development, ensuring sustainable and enduring progress.”

Highlighting the benefits of the white-topping initiative, the Minister emphasized the enhanced safety and durability of these roads. “White-topping roads are high-quality infrastructure that will significantly improve safety for motorists,” he stated. “These roads will be durable and effectively address the recurring issue of potholes, ensuring smoother and safer commutes for all.”

Acknowledging the increasing strain on underground drainage and sewage systems due to the expansion of residential layouts, Minister George outlined proactive measures being implemented to address these challenges. “We are adopting modern technologies such as the Integrated Sewage Pumping System (ISPS) and constructing systematic tanks to ensure effective waste management in the future and prevent potential problems during the monsoon season,” he explained.

Following the Nagawara inspection, the Minister proceeded to the Hennur Bande area, where he assessed ongoing projects under the purview of the Energy Department. Discussions were also held regarding the construction of essential buildings for the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) offices, underscoring the commitment to strengthening the energy infrastructure within the constituency.

Further demonstrating his responsiveness to community needs, Minister George participated in a pooja at the Mahaganapathi Temple, engaging with local residents and addressing their concerns. Upon receiving a request for a community hall, he promptly directed officials to prepare a comprehensive land proposal and funding estimate, demonstrating his commitment to facilitating community development projects.

A critical issue raised during the Minister’s visit to the Nagawara Metro Station construction site concerned potential road narrowing due to ongoing works, raising concerns about future traffic congestion. Responding directly to these concerns, Minister George instructed Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials to prioritize the acquisition of necessary land and to prioritize road widening in the area.

The Minister’s engagement extended to the educational sector, with a visit to the Karnataka Public School on Horamavu Road in Doddabanaswadi. There, he engaged in discussions with members of the School Development Committee and directed officials to allocate funds and provide necessary facilities for the newly constructed classrooms, signifying his commitment to enhancing the learning environment for students in the constituency. The School Development Committee members conveyed their appreciation to the Minister for his efforts in upgrading infrastructure and fostering an improved academic environment.

Throughout the constituency tour across Nagawara and Hennur, Minister George was accompanied by local Congress leaders, NSUI members, his special officers, and officials representing Namma Metro, BESCOM, KPTCL, GBA, and the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, illustrating a collaborative approach to addressing the diverse needs of the constituency.