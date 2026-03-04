Mangaluru International Airport Commemorates 55th National Safety Month with Comprehensive Multi-Stakeholder Programme

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) recently concluded its observance of the 55th National Safety Month with a comprehensive safety awareness programme that engaged various agencies operating within the airport ecosystem. The initiative underscores MIA’s unwavering dedication to bolstering safety practices across all facets of its operations.

The programme commenced with Mr. Binu Varghese, Chief Airport Officer (CAO) of MIA, ceremoniously unfurling the National Safety Council flag. This act symbolized a unified commitment to fostering a culture of workplace safety, health, and overall well-being. Representatives from diverse stakeholder organizations delivered addresses emphasizing the critical importance of shared responsibility, proactive risk management strategies, and continuous professional development in maintaining a robust safety culture within the complex aviation environment.

To disseminate crucial safety information engagingly and memorably, a nukkad natak, or street play, was performed for all participants. The play focused on promoting responsible motor vehicle operation and adherence to road safety regulations. Through relatable scenarios, the performance reinforced the importance of vigilance and consistent adherence to safe practices in daily operational activities.

A particularly innovative element of the programme was a safety-themed fashion show, presented by strategic partners. This unique presentation showcased the correct and effective utilization of personal protective equipment (PPE) across a spectrum of operational roles. The fashion show underscored the critical role of PPE in safeguarding personnel and ensuring adherence to safe workplace practices across the airport.

The event also incorporated a safety-themed musical performance, designed to reinforce key safety awareness messages and encourage active participation from all attendees. The musical segment served as an engaging medium to reiterate the importance of safety protocols and promote a culture of vigilance.

As part of the month-long observance, employees from various stakeholder agencies who consistently demonstrated exemplary adherence to safety protocols were formally recognized through a dedicated rewards and recognition segment. In addition, winners of various competitions held throughout the Safety Month were also felicitated for their participation and commitment to safety principles.

Participants witnessed a compelling demonstration where a blindfolded individual donned a firefighter’s safety kit. This demonstration highlighted the importance of preparedness and the value of skill-based training in emergency response scenarios. Furthermore, MIA presented a practical training toolkit to a stakeholder agency, designed to facilitate hands-on learning and skill development in electrical repair techniques.

Through its observance of the 55th National Safety Month, Mangaluru International Airport has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to promoting safety awareness, enhancing capabilities, and encouraging every stakeholder to actively contribute to a secure and responsible operational environment. The airport remains dedicated to fostering a culture of safety excellence and continuous improvement in all aspects of its operations.