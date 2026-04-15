Episcopal Ordination and Installation of Most Rev. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza Scheduled for April 20, 2026

Udupi: The Episcopal ordination and solemn installation of Msgr. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza, as the second Bishop of the Udupi Diocese, is scheduled for April 20, 2026, at 9:00 AM at the Milagres College Grounds, Kallinapur. This announcement was made by Fr. Denis D’Sa, Public Relations Officer of the Udupi Diocese, during a press conference held on Wednesday, April 15, at the Ave Maria Hall of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi.

The consecration ceremony will be conducted during a solemn Eucharistic celebration led by His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, President of the FABC (Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences) and CCBI (Conference of Catholic Bishops of India). Co-consecrators will include Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, President of the KRCBC (Karnataka Regional Catholic Bishops’ Council) and Vice President of the CCBI, and Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Udupi.

The historical event is expected to draw a large gathering, including His Excellency Most Rev. Dr. Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal, numerous archbishops and bishops, priests, religious figures, political leaders, dignitaries from various communities, members of the Udupi diocese’s Catholic community, and other guests. Attendance is projected to exceed 5,000 individuals.

Following the religious ceremony, a formal felicitation program will be held at the same venue to honor the new bishop. Mrs. Laxmi Hebbalkar, the District in-charge minister of Udupi, and Mr. Yashpal A. Suvarna, MLA of Udupi, will offer felicitations on behalf of the civic society.

The installation marks the end of Most Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo’s 13-year tenure (2012-2026) as the Bishop of the Udupi diocese. Bishop Lobo, throughout his episcopal ministry, has been recognized as a dedicated pastor and committed leader, with a particular focus on youth, the impoverished, and the marginalized. His humility, simplicity, and approachable demeanor have earned him the respect and affection of clergy, religious personnel, and the faithful.

About the New Bishop: Most Rev. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza

Most Rev. Dr. Leslie C. D’Souza was appointed by Pope Leo XIV as the new bishop of the Udupi Diocese on January 31, 2026.

Born on August 19, 1962, in Yermal, within the Diocese of Udupi, Karnataka, Fr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza earned a Bachelor of Arts degree through distance education from the University of Mysore. He pursued studies in philosophy and theology at St. Joseph’s Inter Diocesan Seminary, Mangalore, affiliated with the Pontifical Urbaniana University, Rome. Subsequently, he obtained a Licentiate and Doctorate in Moral Theology from the Université Catholique de Louvain, Belgium.

Ordained a priest on May 10, 1990, he was initially incardinated in the Diocese of Mangalore and later in the Diocese of Udupi. His past assignments include: Assistant Parish Priest at Holy Rosary Church, Kundapur, Udupi (1990–1992); Assistant Parish Priest at Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar, Mangalore (1992–1995); Professor of Moral Theology at St. Joseph’s Inter-diocesan Seminary, Mangalore (2003–2010); Parish Priest at St. John the Evangelist Church, Pangala (2010–2017); Parish Priest at Our Lady of Rosary Church, Kallianpur (2017–2023); and Parish Priest at Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva, and Dean of Shirva Deanery (since 2022).

About the Udupi Diocese

The Udupi Diocese (Latin Rite) was established on July 16, 2012, by a Papal Decree issued by Pope Benedict XVI. On the same day, Gerald Isaac Lobo, then Bishop of the Diocese of Shimoga, was appointed as the first Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi. The official inauguration of the diocese and the installation of Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo took place on October 15, 2012, at the grounds of Milagres Cathedral.

Before the Udupi Diocese was formed, the Udupi district was under the jurisdiction of the Diocese of Mangalore since 1887. The civil district of Udupi was later separated from the Mangalore Diocese to form the new Diocese of Udupi, encompassing the taluks of Karkala, Kundapur, Kaup, Byndoor, Hebri, Brahmavar, and Udupi. The Diocese of Udupi operates as a suffragan diocese under the Archdiocese of Bangalore.

The Church of Our Lady of Miracles (Milagres) at Kallianpur serves as the Cathedral of the Bishop of Udupi and is the central location for diocesan liturgical celebrations.

The Udupi Diocese spans an area of 5,924 square kilometers within the Udupi District and serves a Catholic population of 60,338. It comprises 51 parishes, one Basilica, three shrines, and seven sub-stations.

The diocese also includes numerous religious houses, with 13 for men and 43 for women. Pastoral ministry is carried out by 83 diocesan priests, 42 religious priests, and 224 religious sisters.

In the realm of education, the diocese manages 11 nursery schools, 44 primary schools, 29 high schools, five junior colleges, two degree colleges, and three technical schools.

Beyond education, the diocese is actively involved in social and charitable endeavors, operating seven hostels/boarding facilities, three hospitals or health centers, ten homes for the aged, two rehabilitation centers, two counseling centers, two orphanages, and one palliative care center.

Through its pastoral, educational, healthcare, and social initiatives, the Diocese of Udupi continues to contribute to the spiritual and social well-being of the district’s community.

Rev. Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, Apostolic Administrator of Udupi Diocese, Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Gonsalves, Rector of Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, and Convener of the Programme Organising Committee, Rev. Steven D’Souza, Chancellor of the Udupi Diocese, and Mr. Michael Rodrigues, Media Coordinator of Udupi Diocese, were present at the press conference.