Kumaraswamy hails Balagangadharanatha Swamiji’s legacy, praises PM Modi at Adichunchanagiri event

Mandya: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said the legacy of Yugayogi Sri Sri Sri Dr late Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji continues to inspire generations through service, spirituality and social upliftment.

Speaking in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, and seers led by Jagadguru Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Kumaraswamy said the inauguration of the Bhairavaikya Mandir dedicated to Yugayogi Sri Sri Sri Dr late Balagangadharanatha Mahaswamiji was not merely a ceremonial event but a tribute to a life devoted to humanity.

He noted that the Adichunchanagiri Mutt has played a transformative role in education, healthcare, and social service, earning the respect and devotion of millions.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister, Kumaraswamy said he was humbled by the trust placed in him with the responsibility of serving as a Union Minister and pledged to work with dedication for the nation.

Referring to the legacy of Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, he said the seer remains an eternal guiding force in the spiritual and service traditions of Karnataka. Through the principles of ‘anna, akshara and arogya dasoha’ (food, education, and healthcare), the seer brought light into the lives of countless poor children and families, becoming a living deity in their hearts.

He said the seer worked tirelessly throughout his life across fields such as spirituality, education, healthcare, and environment, and continues to inspire society through his ideals and message.

Kumaraswamy highlighted that what was once a small mutt at Adichunchanagiri was transformed into a global spiritual centre under the leadership of Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, who served as the 71st pontiff.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Bhairavaikya Mandir, he said the visit of a global leader to the sacred site added to the significance of the occasion.

The Union Minister further stated that Balagangadharanatha Swamiji led a silent revolution in Karnataka in education, environment, and healthcare. Travelling across villages, the seer made significant contributions to rural education and upliftment. He also ensured that quality healthcare, once confined to cities, reached rural areas and the doorsteps of poor farmers.

Highlighting the seer’s contribution to environmental conservation, Kumaraswamy said he had spearheaded the planting of nearly five crore saplings, many of which have now grown into large trees.

He described Adichunchanagiri as a centre of multiple forms of service, a shelter for the needy in times of distress, and a guiding force blending ancient tradition with modernity.

Kumaraswamy urged people to draw inspiration from the ideals of Balagangadharanatha Swamiji and the guidance of Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, and to carry forward the legacy of service, spirituality, and unity.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, he said it is deeply felt by millions across the country, adding that his commitment, vision, and governance have earned widespread trust and admiration.

He expressed hope that the newly inaugurated memorial would stand as a guiding light for future generations and inspire people to uphold the values of service and social responsibility.

The programme witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, seers, and devotees who gathered to mark the occasion.



