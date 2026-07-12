Annamalai to lead ‘We The Leaders’ anti-drug conference in TN’s Pollachi

Pollachi: The newly formed public movement ‘We The Leaders’, headed by former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, will hold its first major public conference in Pollachi on Sunday, with the campaign centred on the theme, “Drug-Free Tamil Nadu”.

The awareness conference is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at Achipatti, near Pollachi, and is expected to attract thousands of participants from across the state.

The event assumes significance as it will be the first major gathering led by Annamalai after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party and launched the ‘We The Leaders’ movement. Organisers have made extensive preparations for the conference, transforming the venue into a sprawling convention space capable of accommodating around 20,000 people.

To ensure that those unable to enter the main hall can still follow the proceedings, large LED screens have been installed outside the venue for live viewing.

The conference hall has been decorated with striking visuals showcasing the region’s landmarks, including the scenic Aliyar Dam and Pollachi’s famous coconut groves.

The organisers said the decorations were chosen to reflect the unique identity and cultural heritage of Pollachi while creating an attractive setting for the event.

The programme will begin with a series of cultural performances carrying anti-drug awareness messages. Through music, dance and other artistic presentations, the organisers aim to spread awareness about the harmful effects of narcotic substances and encourage greater public participation in the fight against drug abuse, particularly among the youth.

Annamalai is expected to deliver the keynote address during the conference. He is likely to outline the objectives of ‘We The Leaders’ and explain the organisation’s vision for building a drug-free Tamil Nadu through public awareness, community participation and sustained social campaigns.

The organisers have invited members and volunteers from district units across Tamil Nadu, and arrangements have been made to facilitate their participation.

The conference is expected to witness one of the largest gatherings organised by the movement since its inception and is being seen as an important step in expanding its activities across the state.

Security has been tightened in and around the venue to regulate the expected crowd and ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.

Traffic management measures and volunteer teams have also been deployed to assist participants arriving from different parts of Tamil Nadu.