Excise scam: Corruption by minister taking place under CM’s patronage, claims K’taka BJP

Bengaluru: BJP’s former national general secretary and Legislative Council member C.T. Ravi alleged that the very fact that Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur has not been removed clearly indicates that corruption by the Excise Minister is taking place under the patronage of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Ravi said that corruption in the Excise Department had become public knowledge more than a year ago. “At that time, attempts were made to cover it up. The minister should have been dismissed then itself,” he said.

Accusing the Congress-led government of adopting a policy of “filling their bags”, Ravi said that the very fact that the Excise Minister has not been removed clearly shows that corruption is being carried out under the Chief Minister’s protection.

Ravi alleged that the entire government is steeped in corruption and that corruption is rampant across all departments. “Those who supported this government are today themselves saying that this is the most corrupt government. Such an atmosphere has been created. Even contractors have alleged a 60 per cent commission,” he said.

He further alleged that the government has reached the peak of corruption.

“The Chief Minister seems to believe that he may not remain in power for long and that such an opportunity may not come again. Therefore, he has adopted a policy of filling as many bags as possible while he is still in power,” Ravi charged. He added that the system has been structured in such a way that corrupt individuals are being encouraged.

It may be recalled that Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths arrested the Deputy Commissioner and two other officials attached to the Excise Department while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for issuing a bar licence recently. The accused had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 80 lakh and were caught while receiving the first installment.

The complainant, C. Lakshminarayana, has filed a complaint against Minister Thimmapur with the Karnataka Lokayukta.

It may further be recalled that Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka charged on Sunday (Jan 18) that a bribery transaction worth Rs 2,500 crore has taken place in the Excise Department and that this money is being used for elections. He said Minister R.B. Thimmapur should resign. He charged that the government sets revenue collection targets for departments. However, in the Excise Department, licences are being auctioned off.

Responding to a question, BJP MLC Ravi said there was nothing objectionable in the ‘VB G Ram G’ scheme, as alleged by the Congress. “Seeing the Congress leaders raising objections, I studied the issue. Earlier, the duration was 100 days, now it has been increased to 125 days. Who is being wronged because of these extra 25 days?” he asked.

He said earlier there was no emphasis on asset creation, but now the focus is on asset creation. “Is that a crime?” he asked.

“Earlier, it was only daily wages for livelihood. Now the scheme includes skill development to make people self-reliant. Is this good or bad? Let them say. There is no question of being afraid of a debate,” he said.

Ravi also objected to allegations that Mahatma Gandhi’s name had been changed. “It was Ram who inspired Mahatma Gandhi. Why do they hate Ram?” he asked. He pointed out that Mahatma Gandhi often spoke of the concept of Ram Rajya. “Why does this government show such intolerance towards praising Ram’s values?” he questioned.

Ravi said the VB-G RAM G scheme is meant to empower the poor, not corrupt individuals. “Earlier, someone else’s money was spent lavishly. Now they are asking beneficiaries to contribute 40 per cent to instill responsibility. Wasn’t a licence given earlier to loot here in the name of central funds?” he asked.

Responding to another question, Ravi said the arrest of Hindu activist Puneet Kerehalli for identifying Bangladeshi nationals in Bengaluru was shocking and distressing. “Puneet Kerehalli, who worked in the national interest, should have been honoured on Republic Day. Illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators obtaining BPL cards, Aadhaar cards, getting included in voter lists and availing bank loans pose a threat to internal security. Instead of honouring him for exposing such activities, he has been arrested,” he said.

Questioning the government, Ravi asked: “Is this a government of the people of Karnataka or a government of Bangladeshis?”