MLAs being threatened, law and order collapsed in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Hassan (Karnataka): Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the “collapse” of the law and order situation in the state and charged that MLAs in the state are being threatened.

He was speaking to the media while inspecting preparations for the upcoming JD (S) convention in Hassan.

Reacting strongly to the case filed against Devadurga constituency JD (S) MLA Karemma Nayak, the Union Minister said this reflects the government’s disgraceful conduct.

“This incident itself shows the level to which this government has fallen. It is not just a one-time incident involving MLA Karemma Naik. She is facing daily threats and intimidation,” he charged.

It can be noted that Karemma Nayak has alleged that members of an illegal sand mining syndicate directly threatened her in a bid to stop action against unlawful sand extraction in Raichur district.

Union Minister Kumaraswamy further stated that Congress leader Rajeev Gowda, who threatened Sidlaghatta woman municipal commissioner Amrutha Gowda, has still not been arrested. “They keep saying he will be arrested. Even yesterday, the Home Minister said they are making all efforts to arrest him. They are waiting for the court’s order on his bail plea to decide whether to arrest him or not,” Kumaraswamy said, expressing his displeasure.

Due to growing internal infighting within the Congress party, development in the state has come to a standstill. The Chief Minister is making desperate attempts to protect his position. “I do not like talking about the CM’s chair, but there is no worse government than this anywhere in the country,” Kumaraswamy said sharply.

Amid the power struggle within Congress, the CM’s supporters are organising AHINDA conventions at five places. Addressing the Chief Minister and AHINDA organisations, Kumaraswamy posed a direct question: “In 2023, 2024 and 2025 – for three years, scholarships were not given to 1,64,000 backward class and minority Muslim students in the education sector. Why were they not provided?” he asked.

“In the name of AHINDA, you have been using these communities to strengthen your chair. For the last three years, you have cheated these children by not releasing funds. You are blaming lapses in the Finance Department for non-payment. Who is holding the Finance portfolio? This government has betrayed the AHINDA sections,” Kumaraswamy charged.

The Union Minister also inspected preparations for the JD (S) convention scheduled to be held on January 24. Accompanied by former minister, his brother MLA H.D. Revanna, he visited the venue and reviewed the arrangements.

Reacting to this, Kumaraswamy said, “Hassan district is the land of our ancestors who strengthened the Janata Dal. This district is the karmabhoomi of our party. This is the district that has given us strength. From this district, we are launching a fresh drive to strengthen party organisation. From this sacred land, we are beginning preparations for the 2028 Assembly elections and local body elections. This programme marks the beginning of strengthening the Janata Dal family organisation and sending out a strong message.”

Responding to a question on using ballot papers instead of EVMs in Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, Kumaraswamy said, “Our party has not discussed EVMs so far. We have not discussed ballot papers either. Those who are discussing should think. Congress leaders are talking about EVMs. I ask the Chief Minister of this state, you won 135 seats, did you win through EVMs or ballot papers? Tell the people.”

Referring to cooperative society elections, he alleged, “In these elections, the present Congress-led government disconnected electricity to voters at midnight a day before polling, to prevent them from voting the next morning. For example, even our party MLC Bojegowda was affected. After indulging in such low-level illegal acts, they claim to have won cooperative society elections. In Hassan district, everything is safe because Revanna is strong. I have seen how elections are being conducted elsewhere,” he alleged.

Legislative Council party leader S.L. Bojegowda, former ministers S.R. Mahesh and H.K. Kumaraswamy, MLA Swaroop Prakash, former MLA Lingesh and several other party leaders were present.