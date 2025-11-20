Exercise Trishul demonstrates India’s readiness for future conflict: Report

New Delhi: Indian military’s tri-services exercise Trishul is a matter of concern for Pakistan, as it underscores India’s wide spectrum of strike options – from surgical strikes to combined arms operations – that can be deployed swiftly if required. The Indian Army has also adopted new operational concepts and systems that could be used against Pakistan in any future conflict, a report highlighted on Thursday.

“The Indian military has carried out several large-scale tri-service drills over the years, yet the recent Trishul exercise was unique. Held from October 30 to November 13, Trishul was set apart by its timing, integrated coordination, magnitude, and the testing of new operational concepts and advanced weapon systems. The overarching goal was to enhance synergy among the tri-forces command, enabling India’s military to conduct multi-domain operations more effectively,” a report in ‘The Diplomat’ detailed.

“Trishul is billed as an umbrella exercise with varied objectives involving multiple subdrills, such as BrahmaShira, Akhand Prahar, Maru Jwala, and AMPHEX-25. The military manoeuvres were conducted in desert and marsh terrains of Rajasthan and Gujarat states, respectively, whereas maritime and amphibious operations were carried out along the coastal area of the Northern Arabian Sea,” it added.

The report in the leading Asia-Pacific current affairs magazine stated that Trishul, conducted over the course of two weeks, involved the active participation of more than 30,000 troops from the Indian Army, 25 warships and submarines from the Indian Navy, 40 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, and personnel from paramilitary forces – making it India’s largest integrated force display since its ceasefire with Pakistan.

It stressed that Trishul was designed to assess the effectiveness and performance of the Indian Army’s recently established formations, including Rudra brigades, Bhairav battalions, and Ashini platoons — ensuring that the army’s ongoing restructuring process is on the right track.

“The Trishul exercise demonstrated that India has not entirely abandoned large-scale integrated operations, as witnessed by the testing of newly established Rudra combined arms brigades. The manoeuvres conducted during the exercise reflected India’s recently adopted Dynamic Response Strategy (DRS), which provides the political leadership with the ability to select a specific response from a range of available strike options based on mission requirements,” the report noted.