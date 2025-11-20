New Mangalore Port Authority Observes Valedictory of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025

Mangalore: New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) marked the culmination of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 with a valedictory ceremony held at the BDC Auditorium, NMPA Panambur, at 03:00 PM today. The event was presided over by Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, with Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, serving as the guest of honor. Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer of NMPA, also graced the occasion.

The valedictory ceremony followed a three-month campaign on preventive vigilance measures launched by Dr. A.V. Ramana, Chairperson, NMPA, from August 18th, 2025, to November 17th, 2025. Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMPA, presented the focus areas for the campaign during the launch. Throughout the campaign, NMPA conducted a series of training programs focused on capacity building for its employees, covering vital topics such as the RTI Act 2005, ethics and governance, conduct rules, and cyber hygiene and security.

In the lead-up to Vigilance Awareness Week, Shri Sanjay Krishna Navhale, IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, Goa Shipyard Limited, delivered an insightful talk on “Building a Culture of Ethics & Integrity” on November 8th, 2025. Shri Navhale emphasized the significance of transparency, ethics, and integrity in daily operations and processes. Additionally, Shri VIJAYDAT KAGITA, IOFS, General Manager / HR & Finance, Ordinance Factory, Medak, provided an overview of disciplinary proceedings for the benefit of employees on October 23rd, 2025.

The observance of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 commenced at NMPA on October 27th, 2025, with an integrity pledge-taking ceremony. Shri Padmanabhachar K., IOFS, Chief Vigilance Officer, administered the pledge to officers, employees, and staff, followed by a signature campaign in the auditorium, symbolizing a collective commitment to integrity.

The Vigilance Department of NMPA organized a variety of events to engage its workforce and community members in vigilance awareness programs. These included essay and slogan writing competitions for students from Government high schools and junior colleges in the vicinity. Port employees and outsourced staff also participated in essay and speech competitions, sharing perspectives on how vigilance and ethical practices contribute to a stronger organization and nation.

As part of its public outreach program, NMPA organized a walkathon from the A.O. Building to Panambur Beach on November 3rd, 2025. Led by Chairperson Dr. A.V. Ramana, the event saw enthusiastic participation from employees, spreading the message of combating corruption. A sand sculpture at Panambur Beach, depicting the Vigilance Awareness Week theme, “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility,” served as a prominent reminder of integrity for visitors. Furthermore, NMPA organized a stakeholders and vendors meet for grievance redressal.

During the valedictory ceremony, Chairman Dr. A. V. Ramana unveiled the Accounts Manual of the Finance Department and the Works Manual of the Civil Engineering Department, representing a proactive step towards preventive vigilance.

In his welcome address, Shri Padmanabhachar K., Chief Vigilance Officer, NMPA, underscored that Vigilance Awareness Week reinforces the collective responsibility of promoting integrity and transparency in public governance. He commended the participation of over 190 students and employees in various competitions and highlighted key preventive vigilance measures implemented by NMPA, including face recognition, biometric and RFID-based access systems, an under-vehicle scanning system, an online vigilance complaint portal, and revised manuals. He emphasized that combating corruption requires a collective effort and encouraged employees and stakeholders to report irregularities and uphold the integrity pledge.

Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson, NMPA, emphasized the importance of acting with integrity to prevent vigilance issues from arising. She lauded the Chairperson’s proactive review of SOPs and manuals during Vigilance Awareness Week to enhance preventive vigilance across the Port. Noting that many errors occur unintentionally, she stressed the need for preventive measures to avoid such lapses, while intentional wrongdoing must always be discouraged. She expressed satisfaction with the strong participation of schoolchildren, emphasizing that values of honesty and ethics learned at a young age shape one’s character throughout life.

Dr. A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPA, stated that New Mangalore Port Authority is among the least corrupt ports in the country, with strong systems, clear procedures, and well-defined SOPs that ensure transparency. He emphasized that effective administration lies in following robust processes and eliminating opportunities for corruption through technology, automation, digitization, and system-driven governance. Highlighting different forms of corruption, he stressed that ethical conduct must begin at the top and extend across all levels of society, urging employees to uphold integrity, avoid shortcuts, and remain responsible even when unobserved. Dr. Ramana reiterated that corruption prevents public resources from reaching the most deserving, underscoring the need for vigilance and ethical behavior.

The ceremony included a prize distribution recognizing the achievements of schoolchildren and port employees in various competitions held during Vigilance Awareness Week. The audience was then treated to a semi-classical dance performance by students of Gnana Nritya Academy, Panambur, followed by a Yakshagana performance by port employees and staff.

The Secretary of NMPA expressed gratitude to the dignitaries, officers, employees, staff, schoolchildren, and stakeholders present.

NMPA concluded Vigilance Awareness Week with a valedictory function, reaffirming its commitment to a culture of integrity, recognizing that ethical governance is essential for true prosperity. By embracing transparency and vigilance, NMPA strengthens its foundation and contributes to the nation’s progress.