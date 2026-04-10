Fake visa, overseas job fraud racket busted in Delhi, three arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted an organised interstate cyber fraud syndicate involved in cheating people on the pretext of providing overseas jobs and visa services, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the action was initiated following a complaint received on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), after which technical surveillance and digital tracking led investigators to Rani Bagh in Delhi, where a raid was conducted, and key accused persons were apprehended.

Police confirmed that FIR No. 16/26 dated March 26 under Sections 318(4)/61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Cyber Police Station, South District.

In a press release, Delhi Police said, “Cyber Police Station, South District, New Delhi has successfully busted an organised interstate cyber fraud racket involved in cheating innocent persons on the pretext of providing overseas jobs and visa services.”

The case began after a complainant alleged that he was contacted via WhatsApp and induced to pay money for an overseas job and visa arrangement. However, after receiving payments, the accused allegedly stopped responding.

During the investigation, police traced the suspect’s mobile number to Rani Bagh, following which a targeted raid was carried out. A dedicated team led by Inspector Hansraj (SHO Cyber Police Station), along with Inspector Abhimanyu and staff members Head Constable Tarun, HC Satveer, and Constable Vinod, conducted the operation.

Three accused persons have been arrested in the case: Nand Kishor Prasad from Hooghly, West Bengal; Ahmad Hayat Khan from Aurangabad, Bihar; and Mustaq Khan from Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi. Police said one of the accused holds an MBA in Marketing and Sales, while another is a graduate in History from Delhi University.

During interrogation, investigators revealed that the syndicate was allegedly being operated by a mastermind identified as Shadab (@ Mohd. Khusnood), who was responsible for generating leads through online platforms.

As per the press release, “The team conducted a targeted raid at Rani Bagh, Delhi, leading to the successful apprehension of accused persons and recovery of incriminating material.”

A large quantity of digital and physical evidence was recovered, including six smartphones, two laptops, four desktop computers, 14 passports, fake visa documents, forged stamps and seals, and other incriminating materials used to create fraudulent credibility for victims.

The modus operandi involved contacting victims through WhatsApp and social media platforms, offering fake overseas job opportunities, and directing them to fraudulent websites. Victims were shown forged visa documents to build trust and were allegedly charged between Rs 15,000 and Rs 90,000 each before communication was cut off.

Police said forensic examination of seized devices is underway to trace additional victims and uncover the full network. Efforts are also being made to apprehend the remaining associates of the syndicate operating across different states.

Authorities have advised citizens to remain cautious and verify job offers before making any financial transactions, especially those promising overseas employment through unsolicited online messages.