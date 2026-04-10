India-US ties strengthen as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets FBI chief Kash Patel

Washington: India and the United States expanded their strategic engagement with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri holding a key meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and separate talks with senior US officials, including the FBI Director Kash Patel, covering defence, counter-terrorism and regional security.

During his ongoing visit, Misri “called on Secretary of State Marco Rubio today,” the Indian Embassy said, adding, “We look forward to deepening our engagement in these important sectors and much more to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor described the interaction as a “productive meeting” that focused on “our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad.”

“Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!” Gor said, signalling a likely high-level visit.

In a significant security-focused engagement, Misri also met FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-US cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics,” the embassy said.

The meeting underscores expanding cooperation between the two countries on law enforcement and internal security issues, alongside traditional defence ties.

Misri also held discussions with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

“They discussed bilateral priorities. Also exchanged assessments on regional and global developments of mutual concern,” the embassy said.

Landau in his meeting with Misri “reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries,” said State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

“The leaders reaffirmed the close partnership between the two countries and shared news about the situation in the Persian Gulf and other global and regional priorities,” the statement said.

Regional developments, particularly in West Asia, featured prominently across the engagements, with both sides exchanging views amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Misri also met Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, where the two sides “took stock of the 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 bilateral agenda since the Foreign Office Consultations held in December last year.”

They further “shared assessments on recent developments in West Asia, as well as regional issues of mutual interest,” the Indian Embassy said.

Economic and technology cooperation remained a parallel focus. In talks with Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, both sides agreed to expand collaboration.

“They agreed to take forward cooperation under Pax Silica and the broader economic and technology engagements, including in AI and critical minerals,” the embassy said.

In addition to official meetings, Misri engaged with Washington’s strategic community, interacting with think tanks on the “current state and future trajectory of India–US bilateral ties.”

These discussions explored “the opportunities to be seized and the challenges to be addressed in a rapidly evolving world order,” along with the implications of global developments for energy, food and economic security.