Father held in suspected honour killing of 17-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district

Tumakuru (Karnataka): A suspected case of honour killing has come to light in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, with police arresting the father of a 17-year-old girl in connection with the murder of the teenager.

The deceased has been identified as Meghana, a resident of Nimbemaradahalli village under the jurisdiction of the Kallambella Police Station. The accused father has been identified as 48-year-old Timmarayappa.

According to police, Timmarayappa allegedly murdered his daughter after objecting to her relationship with a distant relative. Investigators stated that the accused killed Meghana on April 16 and buried her body near a water body close to his farmland. He later pretended to search for her after claiming that she had gone missing.

Police have completed the mahazar process and the postmortem examination is scheduled to be conducted in the presence of the Additional Commissioner and the Tahsildar today.

Meghana was studying in Class 11. Police said she was in a relationship with a boy related from her mother’s side, which was strongly opposed by her father. Her mother had reportedly advised her to focus on her studies, wait until she turned 18 and complete her education before taking any decisions regarding marriage.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Meghana had stopped attending college six months ago and had been staying at home. She had been missing since April 16 and despite inquiries with neighbours and relatives, the family could not trace her. Three days later, her mother filed a missing complaint with the police.

About a week after the complaint was lodged, the accused father allegedly left home claiming he was searching for his daughter. His prolonged absence raised suspicion and Meghana’s mother informed the police.

Police detained Timmarayappa after he returned to the village. During questioning, he initially claimed that he had travelled to the pilgrimage centres of Tirupati and Dharmasthala. However, he later allegedly confessed to the crime.

Further investigation is underway.