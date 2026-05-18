Sona Pappu appears before ED in Kolkata syndicate case after months in hiding

Kolkata: Biswajit Poddar alias Sona Pappu appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake here on Monday, after remaining untraceable for months in connection with a syndicate case.

He had been wanted since his name was implicated in the Rabindra Sarovar incident last February. He went live on social media from time to time, but could not be found. The ED also raided his house to investigate a syndicate case. However, Sona Pappu suddenly appeared at the ED office on Monday. Pappu claimed that he had done nothing wrong.

While entering the ED office, Pappu was asked if he was afraid of being arrested. In response, he said, “I have not done anything wrong.”

Pappu’s name is implicated in the Rabindra Sarovar clash, which broke out between two groups in February. The ED had searched his house last April and recovered about Rs 2 crore. In addition, an expensive car and several property documents were seized from Pappu’s house.

ED sources said that several FIRs have been filed against Pappu. There are various allegations against him, including extortion, land grabbing, and threats. According to ED, Pappu controls several syndicates in different areas of Kasba and Ballygunge in south Kolkata.

There is also a case against him under the Arms Act. The ED started an investigation in the wake of several such allegations. The central investigation agency officials have already arrested construction business owner Joy Kamdar in that case. Based on the information in this case, the ED raided the house of Kolkata Police officer Shantanu Sinha Biswas on Fern Road last month. Shantanu was called to the police station to be questioned in the Pappu case. He was later arrested.

Since Pappu was not found for a long time, the investigators thought that he had gone into hiding in another state. Investigators believe the money may have been sent to Pappu through hawala while he was in hiding. Now it is to be seen whether he gets arrested in the syndicate case.