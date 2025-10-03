Father Muller Charitable Institutions Spearhead ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) successfully conducted the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ across Mangaluru and its surrounding areas throughout September and October 2025. This comprehensive initiative, aligned with the Government of India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s community health program, focused on enhancing women and child health awareness, empowerment, and overall wellness.

The month-long campaign, which commenced following the birthday celebrations of PM Shri Narendra Modi and culminated on Gandhi Jayanthi, saw active participation from various units of FMCI, including Father Muller Medical College, Father Muller College of Nursing, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, and Father Muller College. These institutions collaborated with community partners to extend their mission of “Heal and Comfort” beyond the hospital setting, reaching out to women, children, the elderly, and families, especially in underserved rural regions.

The ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ encompassed a series of camps and programs addressing critical aspects of community health. These included sessions on women’s health, family well-being, child safety, accident prevention, nutrition awareness, and mental health. Special sessions were tailored for Anganwadi workers, school students, mothers, and the elderly to ensure broad community engagement. The events were honored by the presence of dignitaries, healthcare professionals, and local leaders, whose guidance and support significantly enhanced the initiative’s impact.

Key figures instrumental in the success of the Abhiyaan included Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI; Rev. Dr Micheal Santhumayor, Administrator of FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; and Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean of FMMC. Their leadership, alongside the dedication of MC committee members, faculty, and students, proved vital to the campaign’s execution.

The Abhiyaan launched on September 17, 2025, with an inaugural program at St. Joseph Engineering College, Vamanjoor. Rev. Fr. Wilfred Prakash D’Souza and Dr. Rio D’Souza presided over the event, which featured a talk by Dietician Ms. Sandis on the importance of nutrition for general health, with a particular focus on adolescent women. Concurrently, the Department of Speech and Hearing at Father Muller College, in collaboration with the Department of ENT, FMMC, organized a free Speech and Hearing Camp to mark International Hearing-Impaired Week. Further emphasizing holistic well-being, the Department of Mental Health Nursing conducted an outreach program on resilience at Maria Nilaya, Jeppu.

Subsequent programs included a General Health and Women’s Wellness Camp on September 18, 2025, in collaboration with the CISF Unit, Mangalore. Doctors from Father Muller Medical College Hospital, led by Dr. Rakesh Rai and team, engaged participants in discussions on women’s health at the CISF Barracks located in the Old Mangalore Airport.

On September 19, 2025, a program at Father Muller Medical College Hospital focused on child safety and accident prevention, guided by the Department of Child Health Nursing. Another significant camp took place on September 21, 2025, at Uppinangady Church, where Rev. Fr. Jerald D’Souza and other dignitaries encouraged over 150 participants to embrace preventive healthcare practices. Health check-ups for women and children were conducted in collaboration with the Indian Cancer Society, CHC Uppinangady, and the Rotary Club Uppinangady.

Continuing the momentum, a health awareness camp was held at Mangalore Central Railway Station on September 22, 2025, with the support of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Swathi and Mr. Santhosh, and attended by the Director of FMCI and the Dean of Father Muller College.

An awareness camp on palliative care was conducted at Ave Maria Centre, Vamanjoor, on September 23, 2025, under the guidance of Dr. Lavina M. Noronha, emphasizing the importance of compassionate and holistic healthcare. On September 26, 2025, FMCI organized “Together for Elders” at Olavina Halli Rehabilitation Centre, Kinya, and a school health program at Raymond’s English Medium School, Vamanjoor, educating 147 students on the prevention of malaria and dengue.

On September 27, 2025, an awareness camp for women and children near Chitrapura saw the participation of over 200 attendees, supported by Father Muller Medical College Administrator Rev. Dr. Micheal Santhumayor and local community leaders. Furthermore, on September 30, 2025, at the Father Muller Medical College Hospital campus, Dr. Ektha of OBG educated expecting mothers on healthy living and postpartum issues. The program included health check-ups, consultations, and counseling sessions, benefiting a significant number of women and community members.

October 1st and 2nd saw the OBG department focusing on antenatal checkups and women’s health awareness. The Cardiology Department launched a Healthy Heart Checkup campaign, coinciding with the Swasth Nari campaign.

Through the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, Father Muller Charitable Institutions have reinforced their dedication to women’s health, preventive medicine, and family empowerment. The collaborative efforts of doctors, faculty, students, community leaders, and social organizations underscored the campaign’s widespread impact and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to building a healthier and stronger society.