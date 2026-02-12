Father Muller College of Physiotherapy Hosts Student Council Handover and Unveils Synergia 2025

Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP) witnessed a significant moment of transition and celebration as it hosted the Student Council Investiture Ceremony alongside the unveiling of the second edition of its college magazine, Synergia 2025. The event marked the formal transfer of leadership from the outgoing Student Council 2025 to the newly elected council for 2026.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn procession of dignitaries and office bearers, setting a tone of dignity and purpose. The gathering was graced by Rev. Fr. Faustin Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Dhanesh Kumar K U, Principal of Nitte Institute of Physiotherapy; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital; Rev. Fr. William Dsouza, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Medical Collrge Hospital and Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of FMCOP. Members of the outgoing Student Council were also invited to the dais.

The programme began with an invocation prayer led by students, seeking wisdom and strength for the responsibilities ahead. Ms. Ishrat Fatima Abbasi, President of the outgoing Student Council 2025, delivered the Welcome Address, reflecting on the council’s journey and expressing gratitude for the support received throughout the year.

A traditional lamp-lighting ceremony followed, symbolising the passing of knowledge, responsibility, and service—values central to the healthcare profession. The dignitaries, joined by the vice president, Mr of the outgoing council, Mr Aston, lit the ceremonial lamp, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to leadership and learning.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the second edition of Synergia. The magazine, whose name signifies “working together,” encapsulates the spirit of collaboration that defines physiotherapy—between therapist and patient, science and compassion. The publication brings together student perspectives, academic insights, and creative contributions, reflecting the evolving journey of FMCOP. The magazine was unveiled by the dignitaries and Ms. Keara Theresa D’Souza, Magazine Head, and Ms. Cyanna D’Souza, Magazine Staff Advisor. Addressing the audience, Ms. Keara spoke about the dedication and teamwork that went into the making of the publication.

The ceremony also recognised the efforts of the outgoing Student Council 2025. Certificates of appreciation were presented to council members in acknowledgment of their leadership and contributions over the past year. Staff advisors—including Ms. Nikitha Suresh Babu (Media), Mr. Jaya P (Sports), Ms. Cyanna D’Souza (Magazine), Ms. Sheetal Vivek Pai (Fine Arts), and Mr. Nishanthgowda (Technical)—were also honoured for their unwavering guidance and support.

The formal handover of leadership followed, as Prof. Cherishma D’Silva announced the newly elected Student Council 2026. The Director and Chief Guest presented badges to the incoming office bearers, symbolising the transfer of responsibility. The new council members then took their oath, pledging to uphold the values of integrity, service, and commitment soon after which all proudly sang the Institutional Anthem.

Ms. Vamshika J R, President of the Student Council 2026, addressed the gathering, expressing her gratitude and outlining her vision for the year ahead. The Chief Guest, Prof. Dr. Dhanesh Kumar K U, shared words of encouragement, emphasising the importance of leadership grounded in humility and service. The Director, Rev. Fr. Faustin Lucas Lobo, also addressed the audience, highlighting the role of student leadership in shaping a vibrant academic community.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Ms. Sherin Elsa Jacob, General Secretary of the Student Council 2026. The event ended with the National Anthem, followed by refreshments, marking the beginning of a new chapter in student leadership at FMCOP.

The occasion stood as a testament to the college’s enduring commitment to nurturing responsible leaders—reminding all present that leadership is not merely a title, but a responsibility carried forward through action and service.



