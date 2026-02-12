Bengaluru road rage: Attempt to murder case booked against SUV driver

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident in which driver of a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) drove a man clinging to bonnet of his vehicle after road rage in Bengaluru , the police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused.

Police have booked the car driver on charges of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the victim, 36-year-old Nanjunda, a driver and flower trader from Tyagarajanagar, was returning after purchasing flowers in Hosakote on Wednesday. He was travelling with his sister’s son, Manoj K., who was driving the vehicle, while Nanjunda was seated beside him.

After passing Trinity Junction, they were turning towards General K.S. Thimmaiah Circle with the vehicle’s indicator on and hand signals given. At that time, a car behind them allegedly kept honking continuously.

Nanjunda stated that they asked the driver to stop honking and informed him that they were taking a right turn. However, the car driver allegedly moved his vehicle to their left, abused them using vulgar language while seated inside, and then drove ahead.

The accused reportedly stopped at the CB Road signal on HAL Airport Road. Nanjunda said he got down from his vehicle and approached the driver to question him about the abuse and asked him to move his car to the left side of the road.

At that point, the driver allegedly attempted to speed away. As Nanjunda was standing in front of the car, he jumped onto the bonnet fearing for his life and held on to the windshield wipers. Despite his pleas and screams to stop, the accused allegedly drove from CB Road Junction towards ASC Centre College with Nanjunda lying on the bonnet.

Witnesses reportedly shouted at the driver to stop, but he continued driving until other vehicles, including cabs, blocked the road near ASC Centre College, forcing him to halt. Members of the public confronted and reprimanded the driver, who was later identified as Suresh.

Based on the complaint, Halasuru Police have registered a case against Suresh under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.