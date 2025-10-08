Father Muller College of Physiotherapy Inaugurates 31st Undergraduate Physiotherapy Batch

Mangaluru: Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, a constituent unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), formally inaugurated its 31st batch of the undergraduate physiotherapy course for the academic year 2025-2026 on Wednesday, October 8th, at the Father Muller Convention Centre. The ceremony marked the commencement of academic pursuits for a new cohort of aspiring physiotherapy professionals.

The inaugural event was graced by the presence of Dr. UT Ifthikar Ali, Chairman of the Karnataka State Allied and Healthcare Council, who served as the chief guest. Presiding over the program was Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). Also in attendance were Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator; Prof. Cherishma D’Silva (PT), Principal; and Prof. Leah Mohandas, the 1st Year Course Coordinator.

The proceedings commenced with a formal band procession that welcomed the assembled dignitaries, setting a tone of celebration and reverence. A prayer song followed, invoking blessings for the new academic year, succeeded by the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the dispelling of darkness and the pursuit of knowledge. A formal welcome address then greeted the attendees.

In his inaugural address, Dr. UT Ifthikar Ali humbly acknowledged his roots, stating, “First of all, I am not a good speaker. We came from the grassroots level; we are common people.” He warmly reminisced about his time as a student at Father Muller College in 1995, establishing a personal connection with the audience.

Dr. Ali emphasized the importance of professionalism, advising the students that “Standing is not a profession; giving respect to your teachers shows your professionalism.” He further encouraged the incoming class to cultivate happiness and foster a positive environment for those around them. Looking ahead, he announced the forthcoming organization of a physiotherapy conference at Father Muller College, promising a valuable opportunity for professional development. Dr. Ali concluded his address by extending his congratulations to the newly inducted students and wishing them success in their academic endeavors.

In recognition of his presence and contribution, the management of Father Muller Charitable Institutions presented Dr. Ali with a memento, a shawl, and a floral bouquet as tokens of appreciation.

Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, addressed the gathering, offering reassurance to both parents and students. “There is no need for agitation or worry. You are safe here in Father Muller College,” he stated, underscoring the institution’s commitment to providing a secure and supportive learning environment.

Fr. Lobo further elaborated on the essence of physiotherapy, emphasizing, “The ability of empathy and mobility are most important in this profession. Your touch should be soft; you restart the patient’s life — it is both a great responsibility and a wonderful opportunity.” His words highlighted the profound impact and ethical considerations inherent in the practice of physiotherapy.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all who contributed to the success of the inauguration, followed by the singing of the Father Muller College anthem. The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the incoming students as they embark on their journey towards becoming skilled and compassionate physiotherapy professionals.