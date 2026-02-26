Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing Achieves Historic Cochlear Implant Milestone

Mangalore: Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing marked a significant milestone on February 24, 2026, with the successful “switch-on” of its first cochlear implant recipient. This event signifies the commencement of a transformative journey towards improved hearing for a young child. The cochlear implant device was heavily subsidized by the management of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), underscoring the institution’s dedication to providing charitable care to underserved populations seeking medical assistance.

The highly anticipated switch-on ceremony was conducted by audiologists Ms. Susmitha C.G. and Mr. Pancham Ponnana S.A., in collaboration with Ms. Sushmitha Upadhyay, audiologist from Cochlear Company. The proceedings were overseen by Dr. Vinay Rao, Head of the Department of ENT, and ENT Surgeon Dr. Sana Aboobackar.

The “switch-on” represents a pivotal stage in the cochlear implantation process. It is the moment the implanted device is activated, enabling the recipient to experience sound for the first time. For the child and their family, this event embodies hope, a fresh start, and the promise of enhanced communication skills and overall quality of life.

Following the activation, a celebratory gathering was held to congratulate the child and family on this life-altering endeavor. In attendance were Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director; Rev. Fr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator; Dr. Antony D’Souza, Dean of FMMC; Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of Father Muller College; Dr. Sana Aboobackar, and various faculty members of Father Muller College.

During the gathering, Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor and the Director emphasized the crucial role of consistent speech and language therapy, alongside structured auditory rehabilitation therapy, in maximizing the benefits of cochlear implantation. They stressed that the switch-on is merely the initial step, and that ongoing professional guidance, parental involvement, and therapeutic support will be essential in shaping the child’s auditory and speech development.

This achievement underscores the expanding capabilities of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) in delivering advanced ENT and audiological care. This milestone reinforces the institution’s commitment to offering comprehensive hearing healthcare services to the community.

The successful switch-on not only celebrates advancements in medical technology but also heralds a future brimming with sound, speech, and opportunities for the young recipient.



