Lack of clarity would ultimately cost Oppn parties political relevance: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched a sharp political attack on the Opposition, questioning its unity, credibility and preparedness ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, Sarma mocked the frequent shifts in the Opposition’s stance on alliances, saying their lack of clarity would ultimately cost them political relevance.

“These parties will say today that there is no alliance, and tomorrow they will announce one. This confusion has become their biggest weakness,” the Chief Minister said.

Taking direct aim at the Congress, Sarma claimed that the party risks losing even its status as the principal Opposition in the state if it fails to perform decisively in the polls.

“At this rate, the Congress will eventually lose its recognition as an Opposition party in Assam,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister also raised questions over internal rivalries among Opposition parties, particularly over constituencies with a sizeable minority population.

“Is there infighting among them over the so-called ‘Miya seats’? Are they already fighting over who will contest where?” Sarma asked, hinting at cracks within the Opposition camp even before seat-sharing talks are finalised.

Underscoring the constitutional benchmark for Opposition recognition, Sarma said that any party aspiring to claim the role must win at least 24 seats on its own symbol in the 126-member Assam Assembly.

“To gain the status of the Opposition, a party has to secure victory in 24 seats on its own symbol. Alliances and post-poll claims won’t change that reality,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid renewed efforts by Opposition parties to explore a united front against the ruling BJP-led alliance, even as conflicting statements from their leaders continue to surface.

Sarma said the BJP, in contrast, is focussed on governance, development and delivering on its commitments to the people.

“While they are busy with confusion and contradictions, we are working on the ground and preparing for the elections with confidence,” he added.

With the Assembly polls drawing closer, Sarma’s comments signal an aggressive political posture, as the ruling party seeks to capitalise on perceived disunity within the Opposition ranks.