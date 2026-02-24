Father Muller Concludes Month-Long Cancer Awareness and Benevolence Drive with United Show of Solidarity

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) concluded its month-long World Cancer Day and International Childhood Cancer Day activities with a poignant closing ceremony that united healthcare professionals, cancer survivors, donors, students, and administrators in a powerful demonstration of solidarity. The event, held at the FMMC campus, served as a culmination of awareness initiatives and community engagement activities undertaken throughout February.

The institution observed World Cancer Day on February 4, marking the commencement of a series of initiatives, including blood and hair donation campaigns, the NutriCare competition, the upside-down challenge, and targeted cancer awareness programs for in-house Group C workers.

The closing ceremony, themed “Honoring Every Unique Cancer Journey,” emphasized the importance of recognizing the distinct experiences of individuals affected by cancer. Dignitaries, Heads of Departments, and childhood cancer survivors participated in a symbolic inauguration, pinning messages of solidarity onto the “Board of Hope,” signifying a collective commitment to combating cancer.

Rev. Fr. Faustin Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the program. Also in attendance were Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator of FMMC; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; and Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC.

Dr. Krishna Prasad, a consultant Medical Oncologist and Mangalore’s first medical oncologist, served as the chief guest. Dr. Rohan Chandra Gatty, Professor and Head of the Department of Surgical Oncology, introduced Dr. Prasad, who delivered a keynote address drawing upon his extensive experience in cancer care. Dr. Prasad stressed the significance of early detection, comprehensive treatment, and compassionate patient support.

The ceremony also recognized the vital contributions of financial donors whose generosity supported patient care initiatives and awareness programs. The Director and administrators felicitated the donors for their invaluable support.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo reaffirmed the institution’s unwavering commitment to holistic cancer care, awareness, and community outreach. He highlighted the availability of advanced facilities at Father Muller, including state-of-the-art radiotherapy, operating theaters, daycare, and OPD services. He further emphasized the institution’s dedication to providing care to cancer patients, particularly the marginalized, mirroring the spirit of World Day of the Sick.

The NutriCare Competition, an initiative aimed at promoting proper nutrition for cancer patients during recovery, also saw its winners awarded prizes during the ceremony.

The month-long drive witnessed significant community participation, with over 113 hair donations received. Notably, 67 students from St Sebastian School, Permannur, voluntarily donated 13 inches of their hair. B Plus Salon provided expertise in cutting the hair, which was then donated to the Indian Cancer Society for creating free wigs for children and adults battling cancer. Additionally, over 70 blood donations were collected from the FMCI student community and the public. The NutriCare competition featured numerous entries, with the in-house recipe competition emphasizing the creation of soulful and protein-rich dishes suitable for nourishing the body.

The program concluded with a presidential address by the Director, a vote of thanks, and the National Anthem, reinforcing the institution’s dedication to holistic cancer care and community awareness.

The Father Muller Oncology Centre, in collaboration with the Department of Community Medicine, spearheaded various awareness activities throughout the month, placing the cancer patient at the center and empowering them to be bolder, stronger, and healthier.

The month-long observance was the result of meticulous planning and implementation spanning over three months, with commendable efforts from Dr. Nishitha Shetty (Professor of Medical Oncology), Dr. Elroy Saldanha (Associate Professor), Dr. Chandana Pai (Associate Professor of Pediatric Hemato Oncology), Dr. Jnaneshwari (Associate Professor of General Surgery), Dr. Moira (Associate Professor of Community Medicine), Dr. Madhu Malar (Senior Resident of Community Medicine), along with the department heads and faculty.