K’taka govt has not filled 2.94 lakh vacant posts, claims Kumaraswamy ​

New Delhi: Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday expressed concern over the state government’s failure to fill vacant government posts and warned the government not to take the protests by unemployed youth lightly.​

He said the state government should not ignore the fact that a large number of job aspirants have taken to the streets in Dharwad. He said the youth have been forced to protest due to the government’s negligence in filling vacant posts on time.​

He also extended support to the protesting youth, urging them to ensure their protest remains peaceful and assuring them that he stands with them.​

Kumaraswamy said that 2.94 lakh government posts are currently vacant in the state, while only cabinet-rank posts are being filled at “super-fast” speed. This reflects the priorities of the Congress government, he said.​

According to the report of the Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission headed by R.V. Deshpande, there are 7 lakh unemployed people in the state. All of them are waiting for government jobs, and the vacancies should have been filled in a phased manner. Instead, the government has wasted three valuable years in internal power struggles and has no time to focus on the youth, he criticised.​

Kumaraswamy warned that unemployment is not a simple issue, but a constantly erupting volcano, and the government must not forget this. He said the authorities should have acted by now by allocating separate funds in the budget and initiating the recruitment process.​

He pointed out that the highest number of vacancies exists in the education, health, and police departments.

He alleged that there are no inspectors at 18 key police stations in Bengaluru city and blamed the situation on the government’s preoccupation with transfer-related matters.​

He said these factors are directly affecting governance and urged the government to take immediate steps to fill vacant posts.

He also called on the government to come down from the third floor of Vidhana Soudha and listen to the voices of the youth, warning that otherwise the Congress government will have to pay a price for their anger.