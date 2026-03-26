Father Muller Hospital’s Plastic Surgery Team Successfully Reconstructs Ear of Teen with Congenital Microtia

Mangaluru: The Plastic Surgery Department at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) has completed a complex ear reconstruction. The procedure was performed on a 13-year-old boy suffering from congenital Microtia, a condition marked by an absent or underdeveloped external ear. The surgery was a display of advanced skill and strong patient care.

The patient, who had only one fully formed ear from birth, presented at FMMCH seeking specialized treatment to address both the physical and psychological impact of his condition. The hospital’s team of plastic surgeons embarked on the intricate task of reconstructing the missing ear utilizing the patient’s own rib cartilage, a technique widely regarded as the gold standard in reconstructive microsurgery.

The reconstructive procedure was meticulously executed in two distinct phases. The initial phase involved harvesting rib cartilage from the patient and carefully sculpting it to create a framework mirroring the natural structure of an ear. In the subsequent phase, the newly constructed ear was elevated from its base and covered with a skin graft to achieve a realistic shape and projection. The operation proceeded without complications, reflecting the precision, expertise, and collaborative spirit of the surgical team.

This sophisticated surgery underscores the advanced medical capabilities and patient-centered philosophy at Father Muller Medical College Hospital, reinforcing its dedication to providing world-class healthcare services with compassion. The hospital’s multidisciplinary approach facilitated seamless care, encompassing surgical planning, anaesthesia management, and comprehensive post-operative support.

The surgical team was led by Professor Aravind Rao, Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery, with significant contributions from consultants Dr. Karthik Aithal and Dr. Sai Ananthalakshmi. Vital anaesthesia support was provided by Professor Radhesh Hegde and Dr. Abhiram Shastry. The nursing team, under the direction of OT In-charge Mrs. Reshma, also played a crucial role in ensuring the successful outcome of the procedure.

The patient and his family have expressed their profound gratitude to the hospital administration and the medical staff for the transformative impact on the young boy’s life. His father shared that the surgery not only restored his son’s physical appearance but also significantly improved his self-confidence, enabling him to look forward to the future with renewed self-esteem and optimism.

This achievement further solidifies Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s reputation for combining cutting-edge medical expertise with compassionate care, continuing its longstanding tradition of restoring health, dignity, and hope to those in need.