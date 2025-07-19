Father Muller Medical College Hospital Doctors Achieve Rare Surgical Milestone: 8 kg Uterine Fibroid Removed

Mangalore: In a remarkable medical achievement, a team of gynecologists from Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) successfully removed an 8-kilogram uterine fibroid from a 52-year-old woman, marking one of the largest documented cases in the region. The complex surgery, performed on July 15, 2025, has drawn praise across the medical fraternity for its precision, coordination, and life-changing outcome for the patient.

The surgical team was led by Dr Sujaya V Rao and included Dr Joylene D’Almeida, Dr Ektha Shetty, Dr Vismaya K, Dr Diya M, and Dr Nayana F from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, FMMCH. The patient, who had endured years of heavy menstrual bleeding, abdominal swelling, and pressure-related discomfort, was diagnosed with a 20 cm-wide fibroid—a mass so large it visibly altered her posture and quality of life. “The tumour occupied a significant portion of the abdomen and caused the patient to sway,” said Dr Joylene. A hysterectomy with oophorectomy was performed, given the patient’s age and symptoms.

The fibroid, once removed, nearly filled a 20-liter surgical bucket, weighing the same as a newborn infant—an image that underscored the immense strain on the patient’s internal organs. “Seeing the fibroid in the bucket after removal really highlighted what she had been enduring,” noted Dr Ektha Shetty. Rare in postmenopausal women, such fibroids pose considerable risks due to their size, vascularity, and distortion of surrounding anatomy. “Our focus was to ensure complete removal with minimal complications,” added Dr Vismaya. The patient is now stable and expected to be discharged within the week.

The procedure was made possible by the expertise of the surgical team and the support of anesthesiologists Dr Karl R, Dr Shamana Shetty, and Dr Vidyashree, along with the surgical nurses and support staff. The team extended their gratitude to Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, Dr Antony Sylvan, Dean, FMMCH, and Dr Deepa K, Head of the Department of OBGYN, for their constant encouragement. Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira and Dr Uday Kumar Medical Superintendent also congratulated the team for the empathetic approach of the whole team in delivering the best care outcome. “This case is a testament to timely intervention, skilled teamwork, and the advanced gynecologic care available at Father Muller,” said Dr Diya M.

The doctors urged women not to delay seeking medical attention for reproductive health symptoms, noting that early intervention often prevents such complications.

Father Muller Medical College Hospital remains a beacon of excellence in complex gynecologic surgeries, continuing its mission to “Heal and Comfort” with compassion and skill across coastal Karnataka.



